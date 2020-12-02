Film-maker James Cameron's businesses takes $150,000 in wage subsidies

The decision to let the Avatar crew into New Zealand has irked those unable to get loved ones home.

Hollywood blockbuster-maker James Cameron has taken more than $150,000 in wage subsidies, with one of his businesses showing no signs of opening its doors again.

Signs have been in the window of Food Forest Organics, Cameron’s shop in Greytown, Wairarapa, for months saying it is closed until further notice due to Covid-19.

Work and Income’s database shows Food Forest Organics took $25,288 in wage subsidies for four of its staff while T Base 2 took $126,532 in subsidies for 18 staff.

Wage subsidy rules only state that employers must keep employees on during the period covered by the wage subsidy.

Jon Landau/Instagram James Cameron, left, and Jon Landau arrive in Wellington after Avatar crew were given special permission to enter New Zealand in May. (File photo)

Cameron is the sole director and shareholder of both companies. He is listed as being based in Malibu, California, though has extensive property in Wairarapa, where he sometimes lives. Both companies remain registered with New Zealand Companies Office.

South Wairarapa Mayor Alex Beijen said there had been no action in the shop since May. The shelves were now “empty and dusty”.

“It makes you wonder how much longer it can go on,” he said.

Local councillor Leigh Hay understood the shop was unlikely to reopen.

“There was product in there for several months, but I don’t believe there is now,” she said.

Cameron has a reported net worth of $990 million to $1.4 billion.

PIERS FULLER/Stuff James Cameron's Food Forest Organics shut down at the start of Covid-19 and has not reopened.

His 2009 Avatar film, made in New Zealand, received a $44.7m government rebate and the sequels were eligible for more than $22m of rebates in 2020.

Thirty-one Avatar international crew were allowed through New Zealand’s virtually closed borders in May after being given a special exemption by the Government. Meanwhile, Cameron’s non-film companies have been propped up with taxpayer funds through Covid-19.

Cameron could not be reached for comment.

Michael Gousmett, an independent researcher and adjunct fellow at the University of Canterbury, has previously said many businesses were “rorting the system” by claiming the subsidy despite being able to sustain themselves financially.

PIERS FULLER/Stuff Signs in the front window James Cameron's Food Forest Organics in Wairarapa.

“If I was in [Cameron’s] financial position, I would be saying, ‘This is not morally right,’ and pay it back,” Gousmett said.

Documents issued under the Official Information Act in 2012 showed that Cameron applied for New Zealand residency under Immigration NZ’s Investment Plus category, restricted to people investing more than $10m. He had to spend at least 88 days in the country over two years to meet residency requirements.

Cameron added a 14th Wairarapa property to his holdings in 2016.