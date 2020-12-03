Wilson Parking reports 43 per cent profit rise, takes Covid-19 wage subsidy

Wilson Parking says the Covid lockdown halved its parking revenue in April.

Car-park business Wilson Parking, which is chaired by billionaire Hong Kong property developer Raymond Kwok, received $3.1 million in government wage subsidies in the past year at the same time as profit increased 43 per cent to $16.7m.

New Zealand’s largest private parking operator, which is ultimately owned by the wealthy Kwok family, received $3.1m under the Government’s wage subsidy, wage subsidy extension and essential worker leave support schemes between March 23 and June 30, the company said in its annual accounts for the year ended on June 30.

The company returned $105,444, and recognised $1.9m as employee costs, with the remaining $1m classified as a trade payable, indicating it was expected to be paid out within a year. The company said it didn’t benefit directly from any forms of government assistance.

Wilson Parking had felt the severe impact of the Covid-19 pandemic since mid-March on its parking business, directors Gary Koch and Norman Carter said in the annual report.

READ MORE:

* Fulton Hogan makes $222m profit, pays dividend, takes wage subsidy

* NZ King Salmon records $18m profit, after receiving millions in wage subsidy

* Low profit margins and a Panama Papers link - who's behind Wilson Parking?



“Our parking sites are predominantly located in the CBD areas, which were closed or largely deserted during lockdown periods, with unprecedented demand shocks causing significant revenue decline,” the directors said.

Parking revenue fell more than 50 per cent in April compared with April 2019, with revenue from weekend and night parking falling by more than 90 per cent, and major falls in daily commuter parking options such as all-day and earlybird parking, they said.

“The impact to our parking business resulted in significant operating losses in the final quarter of the year.”

Excluding the benefits of the $1.9m wage subsidy and $8.8m from the sale of plant and equipment, pre-tax profit would have fallen 37 per cent to $6m, the directors said.

Annual revenue was little changed at $188m from $189.4m.

As well as parking, the company operates security guard and patrol services company First Security Guard Services, which recorded an annual revenue increase of 13 per cent to $88.1m.

The company’s accounts show that its retained profit, a measure of available surplus income, swelled to $83.3m from $66.6m.