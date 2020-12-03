Strength of building boom may help bring house prices down

Apprentice Joanna Lambert on site in Whitby, Porirua. House building applications are the highest annually for more than four decades.

Building consents for houses have hit their highest annual level in 46 years, raising hopes it may help deflate the housing bubble.

Some 37,981 new homes were consented in the year to October, boosted by more townhouses, flats, and units, Statistics NZ data shows.

That was up 2.8 per cent from last year, but still shy of the all-time annual high of 40,025 in February 1974.

Construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said it was the first time in decades that housing consents had come so close to the 38,000 mark.

Infometrics economist Andrew Beattie said that with house prices currently rising 15 per cent a year, the booming housing market was giving property developers a clear incentive to build more housing.

‘’This time last year residential consent growth was quite strong, so to be still increasing from that point one year on is quite remarkable given the recession and pandemic,’’ Beattie said.

STUFF Jacinda Ardern talks to media after touring an Auckland business village, answering questions about the housing market and the Covid response.

ASB senior economist Mark Smith agreed the demand for housing was surprisingly robust, boosted in no small part by lack of supply and record low interest rates.

Increased supply would ‘’bring greater balance to the housing market and cool house pricing pressures’’.

But before developers got too bullish, demand for dwellings was expected to cool over 2021 ‘’as population growth slows and upward house price pressures subside’’ he said.

BNZ head of research Stephen Toplis said another question was whether the building industry had enough staff to sustain that level of housing.

‘’We knew that the building sector had become constrained pre-Covid and it looks as though we are building as many houses we were pre-Covid, so there’s no reason to assume we have magically found all those people,’’ he said.

There was also the fact that if the country kept turning out houses at its current hot rate, and population fell, ‘’we must be making a dent in the excess demand for housing’’, Toplis said.

RNZ Auckland Council is pushing back at the Government's plans to get thousands of prefab homes built here to tackle the housing crisis (first published in February 2020).

If prices did not subside then, it raised serious questions about what was keeping them up, Toplis said.

Consents were also strong for the October month, up 8.8 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis, following a 3.6 per cent rise in September.

The exceptions were tourist hotspots in the South Island, which had the potential for house price falls, Beattie said.

October's figures also highlighted a continued trend away from standalone housing and towards townhouses, Infometrics said.

Some 1178 consents for townhouses were issued, up 43 per cent, while standalone houses fell 4.8 per cent, defying a 6.3 per cent rise in September.

Matthew Tso/Stuff Developer Ian Cassels is turning the Avalon Studios tower in Lower Hutt in to 68 apartments. Apartment consents are currently in decline nationally, but townhouses are proving popular.

The same trend could be seen over the year. The number of standalone houses was relatively flat and apartments fell by over a fifth, but townhouses, flats, and units consents rose 35.6 per cent.

Auckland in particular saw a flush of smaller dwellings, issuing about 6,000 townhouses, flats, and unit consents, almost 60 per cent of the national total.

While residential building was robust, economists suggested the commercial building sector was being propped up only by public sector work.

Non-residential consents fell to a five-month low of $510m, and were down 9.1 per cent for the October year.

Smith said consents for accommodation had held up remarkably well considering, and the coming summer would provide a clearer indication of the state of demand.

Infometrics economist Paul Barkle said non-residential building was beginning to soften as expected.

Supplied Fewer consents for hostels, hotels and shops are being issued, reflecting the dive in tourism and retail business.

Private building consents were deteriorating rapidly, down 0.8 per cent in the three months to October compared with the previous year.

Total consents were only being held up by a very strong public sector, which was up 38 per cent.

‘’The weak private sector is evidence of how businesses remain uneasy going into the summer period, and a Christmas period that could be make or break for the wider economy,’’ he said.

Barkle said accommodation consents were weak due to the lack of tourism and retail was awaiting the results of Christmas.

Sectors to watch were social, cultural and religious buildings (up 188 per cent or $170m), warehouses (up 36 per cent or $71m) and factory buildings (22 per cent or $51m).

Consents were weakest for hostels and hotels (down 23 per cent or $70m) and retail (down 10 per cent or $22m) compared with the same three months in 2019.

Barkle said Waikato was the weakest region for non-residential consents, down by more than a third but there was still growth in Auckland, up 11 per cent annually or $79m.