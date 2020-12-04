Country's biggest medicinal cannabis crop taking shape

Medicinal cannabis company Puro is close to completing the planting of 80,000 seedlings at a rural Marlborough site.

The planting of New Zealand's largest cannabis crop is well underway, with about 80,000 seedlings soon to cover 10 football fields at a rural Marlborough site.

Medicinal cannabis company Puro received a licence from the Ministry of Health in September, allowing it to commercially cultivate cannabis for medical use at its Kēkērengu site, north of Kaikōura.

On Friday, a team of about 10 were planting the CBD and CBG seedlings shipped from Australia, the Netherlands and America.

The seeds spent four weeks growing in a nursery before they were transported to the site for planting.

Puro director Tim Aldridge said all processes so far were organic, and the company were working towards their certification.

“It’s chemical free agriculture and this will continue throughout. So Puro is underway with what we believe is one of the world’s largest organic cannabis farms,” Aldridge said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Puro director Tim Aldridge with cannabis plants soon to be planted at New Zealand’s largest medicinal crop.

The plants were low in THC, and therefore could not be used for recreational purposes.

Puro had planted CBD and CBG cultivars, which were ideal for medicinal use in products like oils and creams, Aldridge said.

“It’s been two and half and years to get to here, and it really is nice to talk to what we are doing, rather than what we intend to be doing."

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF/Marlborough Express Once grown, harvested and dried the product would be sold for medicinal purposes.

Site director Winston Macfarlane, whose family had farmed on the Puro site for 130 years, said on Friday they had about six days left of transplanting to complete.

Planting was completed by a specialised transplanter imported from overseas, which dug a hole in the soil, put the seedlings in and watered the plant all in one motion.

“The transplanting is quite a labour intensive function, there’s six guys plus a tractor,” Macfarlane said.

“But a lot of that is quality control to make sure the seedlings are going into the ground, straight up and down at the right depth because we’d sooner get it right the first time.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Plants were low in THC and therefore weren’t suitable for recreational purposes.

“As soon as they're in the ground we're into the fertigation and watering of the plants."

A weather system on site predicted the forecast and nodes were inserted into the soil to measure moisture levels.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF The plants contained either CBD and CBG, and were low in THC.

Regular seed varieties had growing cycles of about 120 days, Macfarlane said.

“Those plants grow through the photo period. So as the daylight hours shorten, the plants register that they need to go into flower and mature before they run out of daylight hours do it."

“We’re also planting some auto-flowering varieties that instead of maturing through the photo period mature through a set number of about 90 days."

Harvesting for auto-flowers should be around February, and the regular seed varieties would be harvested in late March.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Imported seeds spent four weeks growing before the seedlings were planted.

“Our goal there was to plant these auto-flowers as a test crop. It’s not only a test for all our planting and systems, but also for our harvesting and drying systems as well, and will spread our risk as well.

“We’ll come through with a labour force to manually cut the top flowers out of the plant," he said.

At this point, the moisture content of the plant would be about 80 to 90 per cent.

Plants would dry over a period of seven to 10 days, to a moisture content of about 10 per cent.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF A team of seven were using the specialised imported machinery to plant the crop on Friday.

Moisture and humidity sensors would trigger exhaust fans in the ceilings to go on and off as the humidity rises.

Once dry, flowers would be taken off the stems using a “plucking machine”.

“That will trim the sugar leafs off the flowers so then you are left with these tight buds. They will be vacuum bagged and stored.”

There would then be a biomass harvest, where the remainder of the plant is cut off at its desired height and shredded, Macfarlane said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF The irrigation pipes and recyclable plastic being laid, so the soil is ready for planting.

“That material will be sold as biomass, but used as extract for creams, lotions and oils.”

The commercial cultivation of cannabis for medical use was enabled under the Medical Cannabis Scheme, which came into effect on April 1 this year.