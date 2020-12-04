Outrageous fortune: How some people are getting rich on house plants

Variegated monstera have sold for up to $8000 on Trade Me and other platforms.

It was a rare and desirable variegated monstera pot plant with a hefty price tag that left one Trade Me buyer almost speechless.

A Christchurch seller was asking nearly $1400 for his Thai Constellation monstera, with ''one of the nicest variegated patterns leaf and stem you will find on Trademe,'' and similar to one from a well-known online plant seller for $500.

Outraged, the interested buyer took to the question and answer session to vent. How could they justify such a price?

''It looks like a $1399 plant to me,'' was the seller's cool reply.

(In the rather entertaining string of posts followed, it was clear that the plant grower was well versed in the current value of pot plants.)

It's an example of the current hothouse plant craze which has commercial traders pleading against those buying from resellers for ''crazy prices''.

SUPPLIED Daniel Kubler says rare New Zealand pot plants are among the priciest in the world.

Daniel Kubler, group buyer at plant specialist retailer Kings, said the house plant revival got under way about five years ago internationally.

But it was only about three years ago that selected plants, most prominently the green monstera, started reaching ''crazy prices’’. And currently it is the variegated monstera's time in the sun.

''The thing is that $1300 isn't even remotely the highest one. You've seen the other recent articles and Trade Me stuff where plants have been going for $6000 or $8000.

''It's just because they're not widely available. Five or 10 years ago people were throwing them out. I've talked to collectors who had them growing in the backyard or in the house, and they liked them. But no one wanted them. They couldn't give them away to friends.''

Now trendy, there are very few of them around and some lucky owners are cashing in on the situation, Kubler says.

It is possible the plant on Trade Me is a resale by someone who was prepared to queue at a rare pop-up shop by a well-known online plant seller, he says. And this is not unknown.

''Classic arbitrage situation! Because there are fewer specialty plant shops in the South Island, lots of things are purchased from Kings and other garden centres and then re-sold on Trade Me, fetching much higher prices from buyers who are unable to get their hands on them at the 'normal' retail price.''

123RF Even ordinary pot plants are now selling for higher than usual prices.

Such is the demand that online plant store The Plant Project recently took to social media to urge its clients not to pay ''crazy amounts on Trade Me'' for Thai Constellations, particularly as they were getting a new shipment early in the New Year.

Ahead of a pop-up store last week, the company advised customers of the rules including one per person limits on particular plants.

It was anticipating queues in the morning, ‘’so if that's not your vibe we suggest coming later in the day’’.

Even if it's not a rare mottled monstera, prices for the most ordinary pot plants are much higher than they used to be, and the reasons are not very clear.

123RF Peperomia, a common but fashionable house plant.

Kubler has heard a few theories: the shrinking New Zealand backyard, the difficulty of renting with pets, and the need to nurture something, given the high cost of houses and children.

Or maybe it is simply the cyclical nature of fashion. ''When I was young, hydrangeas were very out of fashion, it was your grandmother's plant, and these days everyone wants a hydrangea in their garden. It could just be that 70s revival of an indoor jungle feel.''

But there are also some uniquely practical reasons for rare plants being so pricey, including the slow growth of some varieties (it can take one to two years to grow a variegated monstera.)

Another factor is our strict biosecurity rules. ‘’New Zealand house plants are the most expensive house plants in the world,’’ says Kubler.

‘’It’s very hard to get new things into New Zealand so when something becomes popular overseas and ... so only the two or three people who might have brought it 20 years ago still have the plant, suddenly their plants are worth tens of thousands of dollars for them to chop up and sell.’’

Eventually, though, market forces come into play as people take cuttings, garden centres catch up, and the price comes down.

Another good example, he says, is a variety of calladium, which six months was selling for several hundred dollars a bulb on Trade Me. Last month a shipment sold through the main hardware stores brought the price down last year to $20.

The popularity of pot plants has spawned an upsurge of private pot plant sellers online, some informally on Trade Me or Facebook, others setting up officially.

But investing several thousand dollars for a product that, by its very nature, is fragile means buyers need to be wary.

Issues such as theft or damage in transit have come into play. One seller advised that if a plant was damaged, the buyer should take a picture and send it to them so they could make a claim on the courier.

While pot plants are not nearly as fickle to look after as some believe, Kubler says the ranking of what's trendy in the plant world is very changeable, evaporating as a boatload finally gets through the border.

''Personally I would be reluctant to spend a couple of thousand dollars on a plant that could potentially curl up. You certainly wouldn’t want to go on vacation for a while.’’