NZX 50 falls as heavyweight Fisher & Paykel Healthcare declines

The benchmark NZX 50 index declined, pulled down by its largest stock.

The New Zealand sharemarket fell as its largest stock, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, weakened on concern a coronavirus vaccine and a rising currency may crimp future earnings.

The benchmark NZX 50 Index slid 0.14 per cent, or 17.53 points, to 12,707.27 on Friday.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was the biggest traded stock by value on the exchange on Friday, with $37.6 million shares changing hands. Its shares fell 4 per cent to $32.20. They have gained 47 per cent so far this year.

“Fisher & Paykel is about 25 per cent of the market, so it’s going to move that index around,” said Grant Davies, an investment adviser at Hamilton Hindin Greene.

Demand for the healthcare company’s breathing aids have surged during the coronavirus pandemic and advances in vaccine developments have been weighing on the stock.

“At the moment we’re getting optimism around the vaccine moving the markets and that’s generally been good for the markets but not so good for Fisher & Paykel,” said Davies.

The rising strength of the dollar was also weighing on the outlook for exporters like Fisher & Paykel, he said.

Westpac said this week that it expects the dollar to reach US72 cents by the end of the year, and US74c by the middle of next year.

SUPPLIED Demand for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s breathing aids have surged during the coronavirus pandemic.

The second-largest stock traded on the exchange today was The a2 Milk Company, with $13.8m shares changing hands. Shares in the specialty milk marketer rose 3.5 per cent to $14.18.

“It’s been a bit of a mixed day with Fisher & Paykel dropping off and a2 making a little bit of a comeback after a few down days,” said Davies.

“A couple of the large caps on the NZX were pushing in different directions and it’s been pretty mixed inbetween,” he said.

Vista Group rose 2.9 per cent to $1.79 after the cinema software firm said it bought the remaining 50 per cent of Cinema Intelligence that it didn’t already own.

Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund, which gives investors exposure to Fonterra Cooperative Group, advanced 0.9 per cent to $4.39 after the dairy company lifted the bottom end of its farm gate milk price range.