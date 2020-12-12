Cheers to no-alcohol beers, but are prices too high?

No-alcohol beer is experiencing a boom in sales, but should it be priced below the cost of alcoholic beer?

Sipping a beer as an antidote to the summer heat is increasingly a sober affair as sales of zero-alcohol beers boom, but there are questions about the prices being charged.

The quality of zero-alcohol beer in the shops has taken a leap forward, and in June an imported alcohol-free wheat beer took a top award at the New World Beer and Cider Awards.

But Dr Nicki Jackson from Alcohol Healthwatch called on brewers and retailers to rethink their pricing.

For while there is an extra cost to removing alcohol from beer, Jackson said: “About 20 per cent of the price of beer is alcohol excise tax.”

That's a cost brewers of no-alcohol beer do not have to shoulder.

Big brewers Lion and DB both said it cost more to make zero alcohol beer than alcoholic beer, but neither would say whether it cost 20 per cent more.

STUART GRANGE/Stuff Alcohol Healthwatch executive director Dr Nicki Jackson says zero alcohol beer should cost less than beer with alcohol.

Bridget MacDonald from the Alcohol Beverages Council, a political lobby group for drinks makers, said it did.

“Having no excise tax on a zero alcohol beer does not directly offset the additional production costs for producing that beer,” she said.

“For an imported beer, the cost of the additional de-alcoholisation process and importing the beer are significantly more than any excise savings.”

THE PRICE OF SOBRIETY

In many shops zero alcohol versions of big brand beers are sold for the same price, or higher, as their with-alcohol namesakes, a practice known as line-pricing.

On December 11, at Liquor King 12 packs of alcoholic Heineken 300ml bottles were on sale for the same price ($24.99​) as the no-alcohol version.

At New World Mount Roskill, Auckland, the 12 packs of 330ml bottles of Heineken cost $21.99​, while the zero-alcohol version cost $22.99​.

That’s not always the way. At Pak ‘n Save Royal Oak, Auckland the alcoholic version of Export Gold was selling for $19.99​ compared to $16.79​ for the non-alcoholic.

A lot of big-brand alcoholic beer is sold in larger packs for parties, barbecues, to stock larders, and to satisfy heavy drinkers.

Retailers discount these bulk-buys, resulting in the price-per-bottle of the alcoholic versions of beers being significantly cheaper than the no-alcohol versions, which are not sold in these larger packs.

BREWERS SAY RETAILERS SET PRICE

Natasha Gillooly​, brand PR and content manager at DB Breweries, which brews Heineken​, said retailers set the price at which beer was sold, but would not reveal the prices it supplied alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer to retailers for.

Heineken 0.0 was brewed twice, and the speciality equipment needed to gently remove the alcohol was not available in New Zealand, so the product was imported from overseas, she said.

Sara Tucker, spokeswoman for Lion, which owns Mac’s, said the retailers set prices, but agreed no-alcohol beer cost more to make.

“On top of all the same input costs to the beer, there is process requiring specialist imported and very expensive equipment,” she said.

RETAILERS SAY BREWERS SET PRICE

“The beer manufacturers set the price to sell their beer to the retailers,” said Grant Simpson, general manager NZ Tasman & Allied Liquor, which operates the Bottle-O, Merchants Liquor and Liquor Centre stores.

“The retailers apply a fairly standard margin across the beer category as a whole, hence in general the pricing position is driven by the manufacturers, not the retailers,” he said.

Countdown spokeswoman Kate Porter said: “There are a range of factors that make up the price of a product, including the cost we are charged by a supplier or manufacturer, transport, whether a product is imported or made locally, etc.

SUPPLIED Zeffer Cider Co's chief executive Josh Townsend says zero per cent cider was a risk that’s paid off.

RISE OF MODERATION

“People are moderating their drinking. They’re drinking better, but less,” Zeffer Cider chief executive Josh Townsend Townsend said. He said his company’s zero-alcohol cider was now its best seller.

“It’s a trend that’s going to continue.”

It wasn’t only sober drivers who wanted the zero-alcohol cider, he said.

It was also in demand from pregnant women, and people drinking at social gatherings who wanted something between alcoholic drinks so they didn’t spend evenings “loading up”.

The trend was being encouraged by brewers finally getting decent product on to the shelves.

“They’re getting better at making them. The technology has improved, though a lot of people keep their methods quite secret,” Donaldson said.

“The interest people have in healthier lifestyle choices means the timing is just right for it,” he said.

Jackson expects to see a rise in the advertising of no-alcohol beer this summer, especially around sporting events.

But she said the advertising would still be brand-building exercises for the brewers, which continued to profit from problem drinking.

MacDonald said driving uptake of no-alcohol beverages required giving them more visibility and accessibility.

MacDonald said: “It’s really positive that no- and low-alcohol beverages are becoming increasingly popular and respected for their quality.”

But Jackson sounded a note of warning that it was not entirely a trend without the potential for negative outcomes.

“I was told of a child taking zero-alcohol beer to school. I had a parent email me about it the other day,” Jackson said.