'Special payment' for retiring Marlborough Lines manager questioned

Marlborough Lines managing director Ken Forrest is stepping down after 42 years in the power industry.

A long-serving Marlborough Lines manager received more than his annual salary for six months’ work when he retired at the end of last year.

The “special payment” to former managing director Ken Forrest was questioned at a public power trust meeting on Monday, along with a decision to give the company’s seven directors an 8 per cent pay rise, the same year the trust decided not to give power users an annual distribution payment.

The trust decided not to make the distribution payment, due to be paid next February, following a “disappointing” trading year for wine company Yealands, which the lines company paid $89 million for an 80 per cent stake in 2015, and $22.8m for the rest in 2018.

Marlborough resident David Taylor questioned the payment to Forrest at Monday’s Marlborough Electric Power Trust annual general meeting, saying he represented a group of concerned power consumers. He has been threatening legal action over the trust’s decision to buy Yealands, saying it paid about $14m too much, and power users should be compensated.

READ MORE:

* Yealands Wine Group sells Marlborough vineyards to NZ Super Fund for $34 million

* Marlborough Lines managing director Ken Forrest to step down

* Marlborough Lines and Dominion Salt shell out after post-quake electrical mistake

* Yealands Estate whistleblower fails to reopen unfair dismissal case



This year’s annual report showed Forrest was paid $657,230 for six months’ work, before stepping down in December 2019, a leap from the $585,975 he earnt for 12 months’ work in the financial year ending June 2019.

Trustee Nicki Stretch told Taylor the payment was “contractual”.

Stuff Blenheim man David Taylor, pictured in 2016. He has questioned the decision to buy out Yealands Wine Group.

“If it’s a contractual matter, are there other employees that get a special payment when they retire?” Taylor asked.

“We can’t comment on matters of employment,” Stretch said.

She also answered Taylor’s questions about an 8 per cent pay rise for directors, saying it followed an external review.

The pay review came with a change in directorship, as Peter Forrest and Tim Smit had left the Marlborough Lines board this year. Dew would also retire in March, after 19 years on the board. Peter Radich had also left the Yealands Wine Group board.

Kaikōura MP, National’s Stuart Smith said several people had come to him upset they would not get their annual dividend distribution from the trust next year, for the first time since the trust bought shares in Yealands Wine Group in 2015. This year’s distribution in February was $200 per power account.

“People rely on having that payment after Christmas,” Smith told the trust on Monday.

“You made the decision as a trust not to make a distribution this year, and you delayed telling anyone for four months? That makes it very difficult for people to plan.”

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Kaikōura MP, National’s Stuart Smith arrives at Parliament in October. He has questioned the power trust's decisions.

Trust chairman Ian Martella said the decision was made during lockdown due to “uncertainty during Covid-19”. Trustee Domenic Romano said the decision could be reviewed at any time.

The pandemic had reduced wine sales, and last year’s harvest produced fewer grapes than hoped. Yealands’ high debt of $130.5 million was “high, and not in proportion to the level of earnings it achieves”, Martella said.

Trustees decided it was better to help the company repay debt, than take the usual dividend, he said.

Taylor questioned why Marlborough Lines took a dividend from Yealands last year, distributed to power users in February 2020, if the company was facing increasing debt.

“Was that not giving a misleading picture of financial health?”

Marlborough Lines must have received that dividend from Yealands just two months before it decided to loan $15m to Yealands in October 2019, Taylor said. Board chairman David Dew said last week the loan was to reduce Yealands’ interest payments.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Marlborough Lines’ annual report in 2016 reflects its renewed stake in the region’s wine industry.

“Yealands gave money to Marlborough Lines, and Marlborough Lines gave money back, to cover the dividends,” Taylor said.

Marlborough Lines chief financial officer Gareth Jones said Taylor’s timing of the payments was incorrect. “It was July to October, that’s a big gap.”

Marlborough Lines chief executive Tim Cosgrove said ASB had refused to extend Yealands’ debt facilities for debt syndication, so Marlborough Lines made the $15m loan to Yealands to reduce ASB’s exposure, “the most cost-effective way to offset that debt”.

Taylor asked why ASB had refused to extend Yealands’ debt facilities.

Dew said it was partly because of “noise” from Taylor about the Yealands investment.

“On top of that, they believe the earnings should have been higher than what they were,” Dew said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Marlborough Lines board chairman David Dew will retire in March after 19 years guiding the region’s power provider.

A $30m loan facility on standby for Marlborough Lines was only there in case of an emergency such as an earthquake, and had not been drawn down, Dew said.

“You can wait for a bank to go through the process, or you can restore power to people. That's why we do it, so we have a backup any time to deal with emergencies.”

“Can we assume it won't be used to fund Yealands?” Taylor asked.

“You can't ask questions at meetings about what we'll do in the next 100 years,” Dew responded.

A member of the public said the wine industry was finding grapevine flowering down about 15 per cent, a bad sign for next year’s harvest. “You don't have to be a genius to see the weather has not been conducive to sauvignon blanc. What if it’s the same as last year for Yealands?”

“That’s something we’re monitoring closely,” a Yealands staffer said.