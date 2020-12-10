Using research to spread the love beyond just mānuka honey

The Experiment Company founder Sunil Pinnamaneni: “We believe that other types of plant such as rewarewa and kanuka have got unique health benefits.”

Food scientist Sunil Pinnamaneni has mixed feelings about the success of mānuka honey.

New Zealand has marketed mānuka honey extremely well, he said from his base in the United Arab Emirates.

“But at the same time we are not really doing anything about the other types of honey, which is a bit sad because if you talk to lots of beekeepers then you can understand their frustration.”

It’s something he, along with wife Sri Jyothi Govindaraju and Robin De Geus, founders of The Experiment Company and Taupō-based honey exporter Zealandia Honey, want to use research to fix.

They want to spread love to other native honeys.

Three projects he is undertaking, in conjunction with scientists from Waikato University and the Auckland University of Technology, are aimed at this through reform to honey labelling.

Beekeepers, whether producing predominantly mānuka honey or not, were doing exactly the same hard work, said Pinnamaneni, but mānuka honey could range from $15 a kilogram to sometimes over $350 per kg – the recent price for some methylglyoxal (MGO)1200+ his company was interested in. MGO is the ingredient with an antibacterial effect.

“At the same time kānuka honey people are bargaining about $6-8. Even organic, certified organic kānuka honey is going for about $8 a kg or even less.”

Rewarewa and bush honey were similarly low, he said.

“People are seeing bush honey as less saleable. It’s like $3-4. So that’s pretty much the background of why we have been trying to create an alternative potency rating of honey.”

The Experiment Company has now officially trademarked a rating system for active polyphenols called APP – a measure of milligrams of polyphenol per kg of honey.

Further research and evaluation into active polyphenols was not only for the industry but to change the perception of the end consumer.

Polyphenols, present in a range of foods including berries and cherries, are known to have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory properties.

“This APP is probably the perfect kind of scale where we can compare mānuka honey, for example, to kānuka honey and rewarewa honey and other types of honey.

“Everything relates back to the plant ultimately, all the health benefits of honey, and bees with enzymes and those sorts of digestive fluids in the honey-making process.

“Bbut the majority of the benefits come from the plant, and we believe that other types of plant, such as rewarewa and kanuka, have got unique health benefits.”

Further research and evaluation was not only for the industry, he said, but to change the perception of the end consumer.

The whole intention was to “elevate or promote other types of honey.”

The Experiment Company wants to establish its active polyphenol rating for honey as an international standard rating that could eventually be used in other foods.

While the APP rating system – unlike MGO or UMF (Unique Manuka Factor) which can be used for manuka honey only – would help in the promotion of kanuka, rewarewa and bush honey, it could also be applicable to all natural produce coming from New Zealand, he said.

“We believe that the walnuts coming from New Zealand will probably be really high in polyphenols compared to the walnuts coming from the USA… So how do consumers know that walnuts coming from New Zealand are top quality or of premium quality? They don’t, because at the moment there isn’t any kind of grading system that is applicable to polyphenols.”

APP labelling could become a standard like other information included on a nutritional panel.

The other big project with AUT, he said, involved arabinogalactan proteins (AGPs) – complex, high molecular weight proteins linked with glycosyl units.

AGPs can increase certain kinds of cytokines in our body, and assist the body to repair a wound or skin infection faster.

“It’s not anti-inflammatory but it’s immunomodulatory, meaning that it will modulate our immune response in such a way that it ultimately benefits our bodies.”

As there was limited data on how much to expect in certain kinds of honey, The Experiment Company had hired Dr Swapna Ganabathula who had previously worked with Comvita as part of her PhD and discovered the compound in 2015.

Pinnamaneni said his company would be looking to commercialise a testing model and collect data on AGPs in different kinds and grades of honey.

Sri Govindaraju at the launch of Zealandia Honey where the company presented a $3000 200 gram bottle of manuka honey with an MGO rating of 1717 milligrams per kilogram.

“We will be able to decide, okay now that we have got this data, what to do with it? How can we promote this compound to be able to market in terms of health benefits?”

A third project, in conjunction with Waikato University’s Dr Megan Grainger, was to provide scientific backing for what appeared to be manuka honey’s naturally low levels of the enzyme alpha amylase (diastase).

This historically has become tied up with a European Union directive requiring minimum diastase values in honey and has worked to mānuka honey’s detriment in the EU – because diastase is deactivated by heating (which has been associated with poor storage) it has become an indirect measure of freshness.

“In Europe literally if the diastase number is less than eight they don’t consider it as honey, they consider it as sugar food...

“Thirty, forty years ago not much research was done on the honey side of things and now in 2020 we are still pretty much stuck with that diastase level which is not really an ideal quality indicator for certain types of honey.”

Pinnamaneni said mānuka and rewarewa honey were suffering in particular.

“We believe these unique polyphenols are actually inhibiting the alpha amylase activity and that’s how you’re getting lower diastase values than we should be getting normally. So we just want to prove it.”

Govindaraju said a recent market research report valued the European honey industry at US$994 million but the market penetration of New Zealand honey was only US$100 million.

Food scientist Sunil Pinnamaneni wants to see New Zealand native honeys like rewarewa and kānuka appreciated for their unique qualities, alongside manuka honey.

“It’s not because our honeys are bad it is just that our honeys are so unique that diastase is just not cutting it.”

Honey harvesters could still get value from the US, Middle East, Australia, Japan or China but unfortunately could not export particular batches to Europe, she said.

In the next four to five months the company would be in a better position to take its message to international regulatory bodies like the European Honey Commission and International Honey Commission, said Pinnamaneni.

The fact that Apiculture NZ was simultaneously working on the diastase issue from a different angle would strengthen the case that the test was no longer valid and needed to be removed or changed.

“I have to say it’s not really easy because you’re having to convince these people in Europe, and they look at not just manuka honey, they have hundreds of varieties of honey coming from different parts of the world. So fingers crossed.”