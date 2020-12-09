Kiwifruit company fined $230,000 for mininum wage failure

A kiwifruit picking company and its owner have been fined $230,000 for failing to pay minimum wage to workers and not keeping accurate employment records.

The Labour Inspectorate took Rajasekar Chellappa, former owner of Raj Kiwi, to the Employment Relations Authority, for 39 breaches of employment law against 10 employees.

The company, Raj Kiwi, was found to have committed a further 42 breaches.

In addition to the $230,000 fine, Raj Kiwi was ordered to pay $23,628 in wage arrears to six employees.

The inspectorate began investigating Raj Kiwi in mid-2019 after receiving complaints from several former and current employees.

Stuff Kiwifruit picking company Raj Kiwi has been ordered to pay $230,000 for failing to keep accurate records. (file photo)

Employees claimed they had not been paid the minimum wage, had not received wages for hours worked, did not receive holiday pay and in the case of one employee, had money deducted from their wages without permission.

During the investigation, the labour inspectorate continued to receive further complaints from affected employees.

Records were requested from the company four times between June 6 and August 20, but these requests were ignored or put off.

Chellappa then told the inspectorate that he had sold the business and did not have access to the requested paperwork.

After an investigation that included interviews with employees and orchard owners, as well as an analysis of bank accounts and other paperwork, the inspector concluded that Raj Kiwi had failed to keep and maintain compliant records for its employees.

She told the authority that this had significantly hindered her ability to properly investigate and establish whether the employees had received their minimum statutory entitlements and, if not, what the level of arrears were owing to each employee.

The inspector said that her investigation was unnecessarily prolonged by Chellappa’s failure to provide the requested employee and wage records.

“It was especially concerning that throughout the course of the investigation, the Labour Inspectorate continued to receive new complaints despite existing engagement with the respondents,” the inspector said.

Raj Kiwi, through Chellappa, had continually impeded the investigation, meaning employees were probably disadvantaged as a result of his conduct both before and during the investigation, she said.

The authority agreed with the findings of the labour inspector.

In her decision, authority member Eleanor Robinson said it was clear that the breaches were intentional because Chellappa, and through him Raj Kiwi, was aware that he had underpaid employees.

Those most affected were migrant workers who were “inherently vulnerable”, she said.

Two of the employees had visas tied to their employer, the other employees either had working holiday or partnership visas and were also vulnerable with limited options in respect of alternative employment and conditions on their visas, Robinson said.

“These vulnerable employees should have been able to expect to be treated fairly in accordance with the statutory requirements that govern the employment of persons in New Zealand,” she said.

“The experience at Raj Kiwi resulted in the employees having a poor experience in New Zealand or having to leave before they had intended to do. I find this is not acceptable behaviour on the part of an employer.”

While Raj Kiwi and Chellappa faced a $840,00 and $390,000 respectively, the authority reduced the fine to $160,000 an $70,000 on the balance of mitigating circumstances, including Chellappa’s ability to pay.

Payment was to be made to the crown’s account within 14 days.

This is not the first time Chellappa has been in front of the authority.

In October last year, Chellappa was ordered to pay $28,845 for making a former employee of his IT firm Raj Infotech NZ Limited redundant and then offering her a job in his kiwifruit picking business.