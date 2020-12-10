Can employers make Covid-19 vaccination mandatory?

With the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines expected to reach New Zealand early next year, some employers could argue for vaccinations to be made compulsory for staff, a lawyer says.

New Zealand has pre-ordered 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, which will protect 750,000 people because a double dose is needed.

Employment lawyer Philip Mitchell said as a general rule employers could not force people to get a vaccine. However, in the case of Covid-19, some industries could argue a need for it.

Mitchell said a hospital, for instance, could argue that all its frontline staff needed to get vaccinated because it was a high-risk environment for the spread of Covid-19.

READ MORE:

* UK gears up for huge vaccination plan watched by the world

* Covid-19: Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip to get vaccine 'in weeks'

* Covid-19: A vaccine will be a game-changer for international travel, but it's not everything

However, if a frontline worker refused to get immunised, the employer had a duty to mitigate the risk to the worker and others around by deploying them to another role that had less contact with vulnerable people, rather than sacking them, he said.

Mitchell said it was industry-specific and would need to be approached on a case-by-case basis.

“If the employer could show a good reason why they need to make it mandatory, then they could, similar to how drug testing is necessary in some industries,” Mitchell said.

John Cairns/AP New Zealand has pre-ordered 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines, which will protect 750,000 people as a double dose is needed.

Any variation to the employment agreement would need to be consulted on and agreed by both parties, he said.

But another employment lawyer, Ros Webby, said workers could not be discriminated against or fired for refusing to get tested as the Bill of Rights 1990 Act protected people from being forced to vaccinate.

Webby said in most cases it was unlikely that employers would enforce vaccinations.

“Employers can only require lawful and reasonable things of their employees. Arguably, expecting someone to have a vaccination is neither,” Webby said.