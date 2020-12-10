Bus, train and ferry routes become available on Uber app in Auckland

Uber is integrating Auckland Transport’s bus, train and ferry routes and timetables on its app, to give commuters more travel options.

The feature will be rolled out gradually from Thursday until February, when it will become available to all Uber app users in Auckland.

The rideshare giant wants to become the go-to for all modes of transport, even if that meant suggesting a bus over an Uber ride for convenience, Uber Asia Pacific head of rides Pradeep Parameswaran said.

Parameswaran said Uber’s “bigger picture” view was to reduce congestion in cities by having fewer cars on the road, as part of its commitment to become a fully zero-emission platform by 2040.

One a destination is entered, app users will see public transport as an option alongside Uber’s other options like UberX.

SUPPLIED Uber app users in Auckland will be able to view routes, real-time schedules, prices and walking directions to and from stations or bus stops.

Uber users will be able to view routes, real-time schedules, prices and walking directions to and from stations or bus stops.

At this stage Uber app users will not be able to pay for public transport through the app, but Parameswaran said this was something the company was looking to make available in the future.

Uber began talks with Auckland Transport to roll this feature out last year, after launching the service in the United States.

An Auckland Transport spokeswoman said Israel-based journey planning app Moovit used its General Transit Feed Specification and was providing the transit-mapping service to Uber as a white label product.

Parameswaran said New Zealand was one of Uber’s best-performing markets as the country’s early response to Covid-19 meant the ride-share app had recovered 95 per cent of its business compared to before the March lockdown.