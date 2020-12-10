Z Energy launches pay-by-numberplate option for faster gas payments

Motorists are being offered the option of paying for their petrol without even having to reach for their wallets.

Petrol company Z Energy has introduced a pay-by-numberplate option at 61 of its stations nationwide, which identifies a vehicle and automatically takes the payment, without any intervention needed from the driver.

Z Energy worked with Rush Digital, the company behind the NZ Covid Tracer App, to develop the new payment system.

The company said it was the first of its kind in New Zealand.

Z’s chief customer officer, Jane Anthony, said the contactless form of payment was a natural progression for people who didn’t want to spend their time at a petrol station.

Customers wanted speed and ease, she said.

“How we solve that for customers over time has changed with technology and how they interact with technology in the rest of their lives,” Anthony said.

Supplied Z Energy is expanding on its previous Fastlane technology by introducing a new pay by plate system.

“The expectation is not being set by fuel companies, it’s set by the Ubers and Netflix and all the other things that make our lives easy. Everything is expected to be easy.”

In 2010, it was pay-at-pump and longer hoses, now it was the pay-by-plate technology and apps, she said.

Covid-19 had accelerated the need and desire to be contactless, she said.

To use pay-by-plate, motorists needed to download Z App and register their number plate.

Once registered, the cameras at Z Energy service stations would read the vehicle’s number plates automatically and release the pumps in any lane.

Payment was automatically processed in the app once the nozzle is replaced.

Z Energy’s Fastlane technology, rolled out in 2017, offered a similar contactless model but was limited in scope, Anthony said.

There had also been issues with the technology, including a $200 hold on a user’s card until the end of the transaction.

Z needed to deal with the potential “consumer pain points” before the new pay-by-plate system could be rolled out

“We have been working on it for a while, and we now have all our ducks in a row. The technology works, we have worked with the banks over bank holds on credit cards and that sort of thing,” she said.

Customers could also be confident the system was secure, she said.

“The technology is hooked up to a system that connects with the police so if a stolen vehicle comes in and the licence plate has been entered into that system, it will lock the pump.”

Anthony said she was confident New Zealanders would be fairly quick to adapt to the new system.