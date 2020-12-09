Napier holiday park cancels bookings to look after displaced flood victims

Last month’s floods damaged about 600 properties, leaving many households still in short-term accommodation.

More than 900 summer holiday bookings at Napier's Kennedy Park have been cancelled because victims of last month's flooding are still needing shelter.

Sixty-eight units have been set aside at the well-known holiday park as temporary accommodation and 58 are currently being used, according to Napier City Council and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

MBIE activated its temporary accommodation service (TAS) on November 16 to provide short-term housing to people displaced from their homes by the November 9 deluge.

The latest council assessments show some 386 properties were damaged by the flood, and 115 homes have been deemed uninhabitable.

Just over 170 people were taken to Kennedy Park at the time and Napier City Council said those still there had no alternative accommodation options.

‘’It is difficult to predict how long some residents might be needing to stay at the resort, but we are working with MBIE to find a solution for these people,’' a spokeswoman Kate Penny said.

‘’We had cancelled 195 bookings up to November 30. For December and January we have cancelled a total of 748 reservations.'’

Kennedy Park has long been Napier’s dedicated emergency housing location and many guests whose plans had been changed had been '’understanding of the circumstances,’' she said.

'’We are working closely with our colleagues at Napier i-SITE who have been fully briefed and are working with these guests to provide alternative accommodation options so they can enjoy their visit to Napier.’’

John Cowpland/Stuff Written off cars from the Napier floods await their fate in Hawke's Bay car yards.

MBIE said it had keeping a few extra units at the park unoccupied in case people needed them late in the piece.

'’There may be a number of households who have been staying with friends or whānau until now and may discover the repairs to their property will take longer than first anticipated and recognise the need to register with TAS for help finding a longer term accommodation solution.'’

MBIE's TAS programme provides slightly longer-term temporary accommodation than the ’’shelter’' or '’emergency accommodation'’ for up to two weeks provided by civil defence and emergency agencies.

It includes a fleet of portable cabins purpose built for disaster relief.

As of Wednesday, TAS had helped 78 flood-stricken households, of which 40 are in TAS housing, three are in private rentals and the rest are being worked with or have exited the system.

'’For a number of households in Napier, [Kennedy Park] has been the best option available and we are working to place nine portable units at registrants’ properties,'' a spokesperson said.

Anyone who needed support following the flooding could register with MBIE to discuss their requirements, the department said.