Aged care operator Radius lists quietly on the New Zealand sharemarket

Aged care provider Radius Residential Care has debuted on the New Zealand Stock Exchange with buyers wanting the shares but no sellers early in the day.

Hamilton Hindon Greene director and broker Grant Williamson said there were orders to buy the shares but no sellers so far.

The orders to buy ranged from $1.10 down to around the 80 cents a share, the listing price, but no trades had been completed by 10.45am.

The value of the company’s shares has been set at 80c a share by the board of Radius giving the company a value of $141.2 million.

Brien Cree, managing director and executive chairman of Radius Residential Care, has signalled the company's intention to develop more retirement village operations in the future. The company has listed on the NZX to raise capital in the future.

A large chunk of the company’s shares are not available for sale. Founder Brien Cree holds 54 per cent and is not expecting to sell any he has said.

The other big holder of shares, the “Knox Funds”, are selling a substantial part of their holdings.

The company has listed on the NZX but is not issuing shares to raise capital at this stage, though managing director and executive chairman Cree has said that is the intention in the future for development of retirement village units.

Radius has gifted 1250 shares, worth $1000, to staff who had worked at Radius for 10 years, facility managers and senior managers.

Radius operates 22 rest homes and specialist aged care facilities with 1700 care beds. Nineteen are leased and three owned, and as well it has developed and owns two retirement villages with combined 76 units.

Williamson said this company was more likely to be “a growth story” than a stock for dividend yield.

Radius is aiming to develop more independent units on some of its existing facilities to expand that part of its business to about 20 per cent of its earnings, its investor presentation shows.

In the longer term that part of the business may form 30 per cent, care suites another 10 per cent and care beds 60 per cent.

It forecasts between 0.83 cents and 1 cent a share dividend for the 2021 financial year, a dividend yield of 1.04 per cent to 1.25 per cent.

The company is signalling it may purchase some existing leased facilities from the landlords because they may be limited by their capacity to undertake development and if they did the increased lease costs could be unattractive. Direct ownership would allow Radius to offer Occupation Rights Agreements, common in most retirement villages.

Radius has 22 rest homes and specialist elderly care facilities and two retirement villages.

Cree founded Radius in 2003 having previously been a business broker specialising in aged care. He led a management buyout of the company in 2010 and holds just over 54 per cent of the company.

Cree and other key shareholders have limitations on the number of Radius shares they are allowed to sell in the next 2.5 years.

The company’s investor presentation shows for the 2020 financial year Radius’ revenues topped $113m.

Radius says its retirement sector peers on the NZX are more focused on retirement villages and generally use aged care as a means to support cross selling of retirement village units.

Radius has 95.8 per cent of its business as aged care and 4.2 per cent as village units, while at the other end of the spectrum is Summerset Group with 82.4 per cent of its business providing village units for the independent elderly and 17.6 per cent care beds.