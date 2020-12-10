Retailers and shoppers likely to share spoils from 'hard caps' on bank card fees

Unease over the cost to retailers of accepting scheme debit and credit cards has been bubbling for many years.

Banks could have avoided looming regulation of the fees they charge retailers to process credit and debit cards transactions if they had “done the right thing”, Small Business Minister Stuart Nash says.

The Government kicked off consultations on regulating merchant fees on card transactions on Thursday, forecasting that would reduce retailers’ costs and in some cases flow on to cheaper goods for consumers – particularly when they are shopping with smaller businesses.

Speaking at a book shop at Victoria University in Wellington, Nash said if banks were going to be “proactive” on reducing fees without regulation, then they would probably have done that already.

“We didn’t need to regulate this if they had done what I consider to be the ‘right thing’,” he said.

“They haven’t. We are stepping in, so my message to banks is ‘put a submission in, but you have heard what we want to do and we are determined to make sure that our New Zealanders retailers don’t pay exorbitant prices compared to our competitors overseas.”

READ MORE:

* Election 2020: Labour promises to slash paywave, credit card fees and lend billions to small businesses

* Coronavirus: How do we still have No Paywave?

* 'No door-to-door sales' signs to be given legal status



Jessica Godfrey, general manager of Vic Books, said it paid a fee of 1.85 per cent on each sale when customers used a credit card to buy books, and a 0.7 per cent fee on debit card transactions.

“As a small business we just have no power or influence to change their minds about those fees, so I think it’s entirely appropriate for the Government to be intervening,” she said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Move to regulate could have been avoided, Small Business Minister Stuart Nash suggests.

The review fulfills a manifesto commitment made by Labour.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said the review was good news for retailers “and ultimately for consumers”.

“Fees in New Zealand have been higher than other markets for a sustained period of time,” he said.

“We have seen some movement over the last 18 months or so from the card companies and the banks to lower fees at the margins, but we still think they are out of kilter with where they should be.”

Bankers’ Association chief executive Roger Beaumont said it was “a complex area”.

“We will consider the consultation paper to determine our response on behalf of the industry.”

ASB welcomed the consultations and said it had “immediately moved to implement a substantial rebate” for small and medium-sized business customers, back-dated to December 1, until their completion.

But its general manager of business banking, Tim Deane, said a large portion of merchant fees related to interchange fees over which ASB had “little control”.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff ASB announced a cut to its fees within minutes of consultations being announced.

Concerns over merchant fees have ratcheted up over the years as eftpos cards – which have a different fee structure – have become a less common way to pay for goods and the popularity of Visa and Mastercard debit and credit cards has increased.

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said New Zealand businesses paid double the rate that their Australian counterparts paid in merchant service fees and credit card fees.

That had put extra financial pressure on businesses at a time when they were dealing with the economic impact of Covid-19, he said.

Businesses were passing those costs on to consumers through higher prices for goods and services, he said.

“Interchange fees, which banks charge for credit and debit transactions, form a large share of merchant service fees.

“We are looking at ways of regulating these fees by introducing hard caps, targeted for different classes of retailers,” Clark said.

Nash would not be drawn on what the top cap might be, saying that was one reason to have consultations.

Dom Thomas/RNZ Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark says the take-up of contactless cards has made regulation more urgent.

Clark acknowledged concerns that banks might find other ways to make up for any drop in charges that were regulated.

“That is precisely why we are going out with this consultation document ... because it is complex, there are a number of different things that make up the merchant service fee.

“We want to make sure we are looking at the whole picture, get this right, do it once and do it properly,” he said.

Ultra Shoes owner Don Wearing was sceptical that fee caps would improve the situation across the board.

"I am sure the money will be recovered in some other way," he said.

Wearing said businesses who felt that they were being overcharged should shop around.

"This is not a monopoly, there are options.”

Consumer NZ has previously said fees are very high and New Zealand is out of step with other countries that had stepped in to regulate.

But banking expert Claire Matthews has said the benefit to consumers of lower fees would probably be quite small and would depend on the extent to which retailers passed on any reductions.

The ministers will report back to Cabinet by April with the outcome of the consultations, “before progressing with regulatory changes through Parliament”.

The consultations will close on February 19.

Andy Jackson/Stuff There are concerns banks could find ways to recoup lost income from the regulation of card interchange fees through other mechanisms and charges.

Clark said the recent increase in consumers switching to contactless payments to protect against Covid-19 meant there was even more of a need to reduce merchant service fees.

Nash said smaller businesses were predominantly bearing the brunt of the fees which were on average $13,000 more per year per business than was paid by their Australian counterparts.

“Because small businesses are so heavily reliant on credit and debit card transactions, they are at the mercy of the banks when it comes to receiving payments for goods and services,” he said.

“Reducing this business overhead would mean businesses can hold onto more of their own money and pass on savings to consumers.”

That would in turn aid the recovery from the pandemic by “putting more money back in the economy”, he said.

Nash said he was pleased that banks had temporarily waived fees on contactless debit card transactions during the Covid-19 crisis.

“This showed empathy and understanding for New Zealand businesses and consumers. There is nothing to stop banks starting to change their fee structure right now on card payments.”