Northland harbour workers call off strike

Ships in Whangārei being guided through the deep-water channel to the port.

Union members at a vital Northland port operation company have called off strike action with their employer.

The strike was due to start on Wednesday but 13 harbour workers who guide ships in and out of the harbour for North Tugz have settled their dispute, according to the Rail and Maritime Transport Union.

Union organiser Rudd Hughes said his members had been negotiating a new roster which took them off being on call virtually 24/7.

They had been conscious that they would earn less pay in the process but objected to the erosion of some of their other long-held conditions.

"It's taken a while but the union and the company have worked well together to reach agreement on the relatively few matters outstanding," said union organiser Rudd Hughes.

He said Sunday's arrival of the large container vessel, Constantinos P, in Whangārei with Christmas cargo was not a factor in the settlement.

North Tugz maintained that the situation involved a completely new operating model and contract, and therefore the staff were not losing conditions.

But it was glad the dispute had been resolved.

"We're pleased to have reached a point where our customers can plan with certainty over the busy Christmas and New Year period," North Tugz chief executive Tom Greig said.

North Tugz had always been clear that a changed roster would mean it would have to hire more staff to maintain the same level of service, and the contract reflected this, he said.

The settlement was signed ready to be ratified late last week.