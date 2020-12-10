Nido investors asked for a further $7.25m to prevent mortgagee sale

Investors facing big losses in the troubled Nido store syndicate have been asked to tip in $2.25 million more by December 16 to prevent a mortgagee sale.

A further $5m of capital would need to be raised by February 28, property syndicator Maat Group told investors.

Property investors, including many retirees, sank about $35m into a syndicate to build the giant 27,000​-square-metre furniture and homeware store in Henderson, West Auckland. They are expecting to make heavy losses after construction company Vijay Holdings and tenant Magsons Hardware (trading as Nido) went bust.

Nido went into receivership on December 4 after failing to fulfil its founder’s dream of becoming the South Pacific’s answer to Ikea. Investors hope Sweden-founded Ikea will make an offer for the giant retail site.

Prospective tenants were being sought and interest had been “encouraging”, Maat Group told investors.

But the lender Pearlfisher, which had provided $28m of development funding, planned to force a mortgagee sale unless some of the money was paid back quickly.

SUPPLIED Furniture and homeware retailer Nido was put into receivership by investors in early December.

Maat Group said Pearlfisher had “made it clear that it will sell the property as a mortgagee sale after 28 February 2021” unless it received $2.25m by December 16 and a further $5m by February 28.

One option was to sell the property in conjunction with Pearlfisher, but the property might realise sufficient capital to repay Pearlfisher only, and investors would receive “far less than the value of their investment”, Maat Group said.

“The second option and, we believe the best outcome for investors, is to not sell the building and take steps to re-tenant it and restore value,” it said.

“If that is the preferred approach of investors, it will require a further injection of capital to repay Pearlfisher in whole or in part.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff Nido could not get banks to lend it money to buy stock to sell, as they considered the business was at too high a risk of not being able to repay its loan. Instead Nido had to raise the money from retail investors. It was those investors who called in the receiver.

“To be clear, either further capital is raised from current investors … or Pearlfisher will sell the building from 28th February [and] repay their debt [about $28m] from the proceeds. The balance after sales costs will be distributed to investors.”

More money would be needed later, Maat Group said, signalling some would be funded by debt and some by another offer of shares.

“In addition, it is planned that further capital be raised to refinance the balance of the Pearlfisher loan. This is expected to be by way of debt and equity funding. Financing costs would be significantly reduced further,” investors were told.

Pearlfisher was currently earning interest of 16 per cent on the $28m loan, Maat Group said.

Since the liquidation of Vijay Holdings on 6 November, Maat Group had been working with Pearlfisher to re-engage contractors to complete the building, and it now believed the store would be finished by March 2021.

A buyer for the building seemed to have been found last month, but they pulled out.

However, Maat Group said: “We can report that prospective tenants have been identified and shown encouraging interest in the short time since the search has been in process.

“We are aware, though, that it may be some time before leases are in place for the new tenants and revenue is generated from the new tenants. There will need to be holding costs payable by investors, such as interest, insurance and rates.”

The Nido concept was created by businessman Vinod Kumar.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Nido managing director Vinod Kumar was the driving force behind the construction of the 27,000-square-metre furniture and homeware store in Henderson, West Auckland.

Kumar was the sole director of the construction company Vijay Holdings, which was developing the Nido store until it was put into liquidation on November 6.

Kumar, who was previously a Mitre 10 Mega franchise holder, was also the sole director of Magsons Investments​, which sold the land to the syndicate. He was also the sole director of Magsons Hardware.