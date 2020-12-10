Job ads continue to claw their way back from lockdown lows

Jamie Kuek is one of 30,500 people who lost their tourism-related job between the March and September quarters this year. Kuek has started his own business, Treebrush Apothecary, from his home kitchen.

The job market improved in November, adding to ‘’a sense of underlying recovery’’ in the economy from Covid-19.

Job ads on Seek rose 6.9 per cent on the previous month, following gains in September and October and ''indicating a genuine recovery is in train,'' BNZ senior economist Craig Ebert said.

The last blip had been in August, when Auckland went into Level 3 lockdown.

Although job ads were still down on last year levels, the market continued its steady comeback from a huge 73 per cent fall off in ads during the Level 4 lockdown in April.

Ads for part-timers were arguably best recovered, ''albeit still well shy of levels of mid-to-late last year,'' Ebert said.

''The full-time category was lagging part- time but it was arguably contract/temp positions with the most work to do to recover pre-Covid-19 heights.''

While job advertising continued to increase in most regions month on month, fortunes varied on an annual basis.

David Unwin/Stuff Reece Tanoa has a newly-created job with KiwiRail, helped along by a Provincial Growth Fund grant.

Nationally, job ads were down 5.1 per cent on the previous November, but Auckland and Canterbury were lagging significantly further behind, down 14 per cent and 15 per cent respectively.

Other regions were doing better than before Covid, including Bay of Plenty (and Waikato (both up 6 per cent), as well as many smaller districts, notably Tasman (19 per cent) and Hawke’s Bay (22 per cent).

Tasman was doing best on a monthly basis, with ads up 15 per cent on October.

On a monthly basis, the hungriest sector for staff was banking and finance (up 20 per cent), followed by call centre and customer services (up 17 per cent) and advertising, arts and media (up 16 per cent).

Other industries leading the rebound annually were the finance sector, community services and development, farming, animals and conservation, and real estate and property, while hospitality and tourism, and retail and consumer products were at the other end of the spectrum.