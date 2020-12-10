November card spending boosted by Black Friday - Stats NZ

Shoppers spent more on long-lasting goods such as cell phones and laptops in November than the same time last year, but spending remains well down on accommodation and fuel, Stats NZ data released on Thursday shows.

Total retail card spending rose 1.4 per cent in November, up $85 million, compared with November 2019.

Retail statistics manager Sue Chapman said the rise in November spending in the furniture, electrical and hardware categories, up $141m or 19 per cent, coincided with Black Friday sales at the end of the month.

The spending was close to levels seen in the peak sales month of December, Chapman said.

“Black Friday promotions were strong in November, resulting in large sales in electrical and hardware retailing,” Chapman said.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Spending in November was close to the peak levels seen in December.

“Kiwis are also continuing to spend on their homes, as well as on sporting and outdoor activity equipment leading into the summer holidays”.

Grocery and liquor spending had the next-largest increase, up $115m or 5.3 per cent.

While the numbers were positive in the durable sector, the biggest falls in card spending came from fuel and accommodation.

Spending on hotels, motels, and other accommodation was down $90m or 38 per cent compared with the same time last year.

The accommodation spending figures were reflective of the ongoing border restrictions, she said.

International visitors arrivals had dropped from hundreds of thousands a month in 2019 to just thousands a month this year, Chapman said.

In contrast, November spending on eating out was down just $6.6m, or 0.7 per cent on the same time last year, despite the much lower international visitor numbers.

“Kiwis are eating out almost as much as in November last year, but they are not spending enough on nights away from home to fill the gap left by overseas tourists,” Chapman said.

While New Zealanders were being encouraged to explore their own backyard, the fuel industry experienced the biggest single fall in November, down $101m or 17 per cent, compared with the same month last year.

The massive drop reflected lower fuel prices, she said.

Prices at the pump were down around 30 cents compared to this time last year.

Non-retail spending, excluding services, was down $152m, or 8.2 per cent.

This category included travel and tour arrangement services heavily affected by international border restrictions, rental and hiring services, and gambling.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson said many New Zealanders were feeling confident in their own personal wealth.

“Spending through travel agents and other tour services was down $130m, or 86 per cent on November last year, with international travel largely off the agenda since late March,” Chapman said.

First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson said house prices had given homeowners a degree of comfort around their own personal wealth and appetite for debt.

Nesting continued to motivate New Zealanders to spend on their own homes, he said.

“New Zealanders are sitting here, and we are in our little island looking out and it's a pretty grim situation around the world,” Wilkinson said.

“We are seeing how easily this could all be lost and on that basis we are seeing people prioritise spending on themselves, on their families and on their lifestyles.”

If New Zealand saw community infection again, it could undermine spending confidence, he said.

New Zealanders were spending on value rather than buying in bulk, he said.

Big international retail brands were looking at New Zealand with more confidence and could consider establishing stores here, Wilkinson said.