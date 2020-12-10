NZX 50 slides from a record as investors eye Brexit uncertainty

Sharemarket investors are looking for greater direction in an uncertain environment.

The New Zealand sharemarket edged lower in mixed trading as investors sat on their hands amid uncertainty around Brexit, the rollout of any Covid-19 vaccine, and a stimulus package in the United States.

The benchmark NZX 50 index slid 0.23 per cent, or 29.03 points, to 12,860.37 on Thursday, after closing at a record 12,889.40 on Wednesday.

The UK and the EU have agreed to a Sunday deadline for a deal on Brexit, or there will be no deal, with “very large gaps” said to remain. Meanwhile in the US, Congress is still divided over the size and scope of any new stimulus package.

“The market is really going to wait and see what happens with Brexit over the weekend, it might just keep the markets quiet a bit, and you have still got the background of what happens in the US around their stimulus package while Covid is obviously still bouncing around in the background too,” said Greg Main, a director at Jarden.

READ MORE:

* Aged care operator Radius lists quietly on the New Zealand sharemarket

* Michael Hill expects to increase first-half profit on higher sales and margins

* NZX 50 falls as heavyweight Fisher & Paykel Healthcare declines



“Some of those big picture things are still just going to hang on the market near term,” he said. “Our market seems to be just starting to look like it might trade sideways a little bit until the end of the year and look for some greater direction.”

Michael Hill International jumped 11 per cent to 63 cents after the jewellery chain said same-store sales rose 7.9 per cent to A$220.9 million (NZ$233.9m) in the 22 weeks to November 29, while online sales surged 110 per cent. The company’s profit margin expanded about 200 basis points.

Francisco Seco/AP Britain and the European Union have said a Brexit deal must be reached by Sunday.

Despite the temporary store closures and lower foot traffic during the key Christmas trading period, Michael Hill expects its first-half pre-tax profit will materially exceed last year’s A$31.6m.

Main said Michael Hill was a “post-Covid recovery story” which boded well in the lead up to Christmas.

Infrastructure investor Infratil slipped 1 per cent to $7.18. The stock closed at a record $7.25 on Wednesday after the company rejected a $5.4 billion takeover bid from Australia’s largest superannuation fund, prompting speculation it could make a higher offer.

Main said some investors might have sold the stock to realise profits.

Supplied Radius, which listed on the NZX, has plans for future expansion.

Aged care provider Radius Residential Care had its debut on the exchange with buyers wanting the shares willing to pay as much as $1.49 but no sellers. The value of the company’s shares were set at 80c each by the board of Radius, giving the company a value of $141.2 million.

While the company has listed on the NZX, it’s not issuing shares to raise capital at this stage, though managing director and executive chairman Brian Cree has said that is the intention in the future for development of retirement village units.

Similarly, Auckland Real Estate Trust, which listed on Wednesday with foreign exempt status, closed at 79c with no trades.

– With AP