Vinod Kumar, the man who wanted to have NZ's biggest store

Vinod Kumar's dream appears to have ended with the store's receivership, a $2.6m loss for Vijay creditors, and further heartache likely to come.

Vinod Kumar had a singular vision: to open the country's biggest retail store.

And those ambitions were realised in June when he opened the doors to his 27,000 square metre furniture and homeware store, Nido, just after lockdown.

But the dream did not last long. The west Auckland store opened incomplete, the construction company building it went into liquidation last month, and this month Nido followed.

With creditors left $2.6 million out of pocket, and many millions at risk for the syndicate that owns the property, Kumar's narrative has taken an uneasy turn. He is sole director of both Nido and the failed building company, Vijay Holdings.

Yet Kumar's vision of a mega-store could have worked, according to some in the industry.

Since the liquidation, Kumar has not commented to media, but off the record friends say that he is a man respected in his community and the retail sector.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Vinod Kumar discusses his vision for his Nido homeware and furniture store in 2019.

He is president of the Hindu Council and had considerable experience with Mitre 10 Mega, one of the country's first big box retailers.

Kumar was also not a man adverse to risk. Coming from Fiji to New Zealand to study civil engineering, he reportedly put his own personal fortune on the line to get Nido off the ground.

Previously he owned two Mitre 10 Megas, in Auckland’s Henderson and Botany, and a third smaller store in Westgate. He sold out of the chain altogether only in 2018.

The idea of huge hardware stores was groundbreaking at the time, devised to fend off the advances of Australian rival Bunnings.

Kumar's role in the concept is disputed, but Nido's marketing manager and Kumar's daughter, Akshita Nama, confirmed the story he often told, that while it was a group effort, he played a major role.

‘’When the big box Bunnings came to New Zealand, pretty much dad got everyone together and said who's going to shut down first. What are we going to do?

'’So what he did was get everyone in Auckland, they used to meet once a month and he started importing, they did a special catalogue and they worked together ... for just Auckland.

''They were products that Bunnings didn't have, so that we were different.''

The co-operative’s head office decided this was a good idea and Kumar was on the team which travelled around the world investigating big box retail, Nama said.

The first Mega, according to Mitre 10, was opened in Hastings in February 2004: but in various media reports, Kumar is said to have built the first, opening his extended Henderson store a month later.

‘’He put his hand up and said I'll go first and take the risk, before anybody else did it,’’ Nama said.

Justin Latif/Stuff Kumar joined Mitre 10 in 1989 and was at the forefront of the Mega brand.

However, recently Mitre 10 has contradicted the notion that Kumar was an integral part of Mega's creation.

''The concept was owned and developed by multiple members of the co-operative over several years in the early 2000s. Mr Kumar is a former owner of one of the early Mitre 10 Mega stores but he had nothing to do with its conception.''

Retail consultant Chris Wilkinson says the Mitre 10 Mega concept was extraordinarily entrepreneurial and was still widely respected in the international hardware world, because it was a co-operative whereas most hardware stores were either independent or franchises.

Nido was Kumar's natural next step. ''He's been working at this for a couple of decades,'' Wilkinson said.

''New Zealand does need these new types of innovations.'’

However, Nido's timing was less than ideal, opening just after alert level 4 lockdown and then hampered by Auckland's level 3 lockdown.

SUPPLIED Nido was meant to open earlier but it was hampered by lockdowns and building delays.

''The reality is no one could have foreseen what's happened,'' Wilkinson said.

“It's kind of just been a triple whammy for them with the challenges in terms of stock and finishing the building, then the effects of cashflow and then the second lockdown, which was so very difficult when you are taking a punt on success.''

At 27,000 square metres, Nido's footprint outsized even the plans of giant retailer Costco which announced last year that it was also settling in west Auckland.

Ikea signalled in last January that it would open in New Zealand, although the Swedish homeware chain has declined to name a date as it keeps an eye on very large suitable properties.

Kumar's admiration for Ikea was well known and he wanted to create a store on a scale and style unprecedented in New Zealand.

Nido, which is Italian for nest, was meant to be a one-stop shop. It would have 100 showrooms, automation and an eight-storey warehouse. The carpark would cater for 650 vehicles.

''You will be able to purchase a complete concept or look, rather than just one item,'' Kumar told Retail NZ's The Register last March.

Supplied As president of the Hindu Council of New Zealand, Kumar lights a lamp with former deputy prime minister Winston Peters (left) to kick off a council conference last year.

However, furniture can also be a brutal market in New Zealand, as Freedom and Smith's City have found.

This has not stopped an influx of overseas furniture brands such as Nick Scali.

Soaring house sales and post-Covid nesting have given the market a boost, and it's an area which isn't saturated yet, Chris Wilkinson says.

Kumar agreed. ''We believe the New Zealand market is ready for a large scale retailer,'' he told Retail NZ.

''The economies of scale will mean we can carry a far wider range and provide a more integrated service offering than what has been seen previously in this market.’’

Construction began long before Covid-19 surfaced. But problems with defects, weather and consents delayed the store's opening, and it eventually clashed with the pandemic.

Two months after opening, a letter to Vijay Holding creditors suggests that Nido's cashflow had been impacted.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff The plans included 100 showrooms.

With the building only partially complete, the letter asked Vijay's sub-contractors not to take legal action and to wait for payment.

By November, Vijay was forced to call it quits after running over budget and failing to raise more money.

Some of the creditors were in charge of signing off key parts of the building. They wrote to Auckland Council last month claiming that although the building was consented for public use, there were areas of the building that were a safety risk.

Auckland Council later deemed the building safe, but Magsons Hardware, the company trading as Nido, slid into receivership shortly after, on December 4.

The store, which has 100 staff, is still trading while receivership firm McGrath Nicol looks for a buyer.

Supplied Vinod Kumar's $60m furniture and homewares store Nido was billed as the biggest store in New Zealand.

Sub-contractors have declined to talk to the media but privately say many are struggling with the debt they have been left with, one of them facing a $400,000 loss.

Members of a syndicate which invested in the $59m property may likewise be out of pocket by millions.

One of the receivers, Kare Johnstone, agreed Nido's timing was '’deeply unfortunate'’.

'’Had the circumstances been different, Nido may well have been successful. Perhaps a new owner who is able to recapitalise and restock the business may have more success.”

Wilkinson said Kumar was a ''tremendous visionary'’.

Now the site is available, Nido could ironically be taken over by the brand Kumar most admired, Ikea.