Safety Warehouse's Andrew Thorn doesn't regret fake cash drop

The fake money drop is now in the hands of the Commerce Commission.

The Christchurch businessman behind The Safety Warehouse’s $100,000 cash drop, Andrew Thorn, says the event was “well-intentioned” and not misleading.

The event was marketed by his PPE retailer business Safety Warehouse as “New Zealand’s first-ever mass cash drop”, with the promise of “actual money” flying from the sky to the tune of $100,000.

But numerous reports recounted people being knocked down in the stampede for cash, and some of those in the crowd responding with anger and violence when they realised what was falling was mostly vouchers that looked like banknotes, not real money.

Thorn said he has been portrayed as a “villain” by the media in stories since, about a string of failed businesses, a criminal prosecution and most recently the investigation into the cash drop by the Commerce Commission.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Christchurch businessman behind The Safety Warehouseâs $100,000 fake cash stunt Andrew Thorn says his cash drop was âwell-intentionedâ and not misleading.

READ MORE:

* The man behind Safety Warehouse's fake cash stunt: Who is Andrew Thorn?

* Commerce Commission investigating Safety Warehouse 'cash drop'

* Safety Warehouse Cash Drop: No evidence of criminal offending - police



Thorn, 28, said he had just been a “naive young businessman who wanted to build big businesses and live the dream”.

“I'm not a tinfoil hat wearer, I'm not a sociopath, I'm none of those personalities, hand on heart I can say I'm not,” Thorn said.

“There's a ‘bring Andrew Thorn down’ narrative in the media. I don't understand what public interest there is in my previous stuff on the backbone of the Safety Warehouse's storm that's come out. But here we are.”

News archives, court records and Companies Office filings provide a picture of Thorn as having launched into an eclectic range of business ventures, with mixed results.

SUPPLIED Fake $5 notes were thrown into the crowd at Aotea Square.

They include construction and engineering businesses, a vodka business, an events business, and a pedicabs business. Some have been promoted as being involved in large-scale construction projects, such as in Christchurch’s post-earthquake rebuild.

Over six years several companies associated with him have been removed from the Companies Office register, and a couple placed into liquidation.

“The long story short is that over the four or five years those businesses ultimately failed, I went to ground,” Thorn said.

His Christchurch-based engineering firm, Thorn Engineering, set up in 2014, was placed into liquidation in 2016 by the High Court at Christchurch, following an application by creditor United Steel for unpaid bills.

Thorn Engineering was part of a larger group of companies. The ultimate holding company was known as Thorn Commercial Group, which later changed its name to Aux Online Limited.

Screenshot The Safety Warehouse website promoting real cash in the giveaway.

“Aux Online had a name change to protect the very little credibility that was being portrayed in the media that was left,” Thorn said.

Aux Online was also placed into liquidation by the Christchurch District Court in 2017.

The liquidator of Aux Online, Iain Nellies of Insolvency Management, said Thorn made a successful insurance claim related to stolen equipment and was able to pay out about $120,000 to secured creditors.

Thorn claims the Aux Online business failed because of a plan by two co-directors of one of the subsidiary companies to kick him out. One of the co-directors Stuff spoke to denied this.

Thorn said he had been advised by people around him to “disappear” after his businesses failed.

On his recent publicity stunt, Thorn said he did not regret the cash drop but regretted people’s reaction to it.

“The intention was to bring joy. The event was a complete cash loss. There was no profiteering from it. It was purely to give back. Over Covid-19 we sold millions of dollars worth of goods and we thought a lot of people were doing rougher so we thought lets give back,” he said.

Thorn said as the matter was being investigated by the Commerce Commission, he wouldn't comment on how much real money was in the promotional cash drop.

When asked if he would do something again he said: “Look I don't think many city councils will want to take this event on in the future, which is a shame. It really is a shame.

“Just because we've got three people out of thousands that have come forward and they were vulnerable does not mean the majority of the masses were. That's one thing that's frustrated us,” he said.

There was also a petition set up to pay people real cash.

Thorn said he would offer compensation on a case by case basis and that he wasn’t aware of any reports of serious injuries, bar one staff member who was hospitalised. “Not one person used our first aid tent.”

He said Safety Warehouse had between 13 and 22 contractors.