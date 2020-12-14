Shop owner's $1600 Christmas gift to child cancer patients 'ultimate random act of kindness'

Gabby Devine was the Taranaki Daily News Person of the Year for 2015. Gabby founded Starlit Hope, a charity that helps and brings joy to sick children.

When the owners of a New Plymouth toy store refused to take the money she raised for a charity Christmas present drive, Justine Shera "just bawled".

Shera, who runs popular My Balance Project social media accounts, had raised almost $4000 for Gabby’s Starlit Hope.

The Taranaki charity was started by Gabby Devine who died in 2015 of bone cancer, aged 13.

She began the charity to give presents and bring cheer to children in the oncology wards at Starship and Taranaki Base Hospital.

“I just really respect the work that Gabby’s Starlit Hope do and the memory of Gabby,” Shera said.

“Because of Covid-19, this is the first year since Gabby set it up that they have not been able to fundraise enough money for the Christmas present drive.”

SUPPLIED Justine Shera with some of the presents donated to children’s charity Gabby’s Starlit Hope by Glenn and Kate Demchy, owners of New Plymouth Toyworld.

With the wards at both hospitals expected to be full over Christmas, Shera set herself the goal of raising $3000 to buy presents for 40 children and their parents.

However, the response to her Give A Little page and several auctions of gifted items was larger than she had expected.

“In total, they raised $3800, which was fantastic. Gabby’s mum, Sarah [Devine], and I got together to talk about where we should spend it and decided to support New Plymouth Toyworld because they have supported Starlit Hope before.”

Glenn and Kate Demchy, owners of New Plymouth Toyworld, opened the store after hours so the pair could shop without distraction.

SUPPLIED Glenn and Kate Demchy, left, with Sarah Devine and Justine Shera. Gabby Devine was a frequent visitor to the Demchys toy store.

“It was incredible. We were walking around with armloads of Lego and just knowing what a difference it would make to the kids,” Shera said.

After 90 minutes, their trolleys laden with blocks, boardgames, colouring books and soft toys, they approached the till.

“Glenn rang it all up and then he just pulled the receipt out, folded it and handed it to Sarah, wishing us a merry Christmas.

“We could not believe it. We said: We came here to support you after a tough year, not take from you.

“He just said it had been a hard year but it had not been as tough for them as for these families. I just bawled my eyes out.”

Andy Jackson/Stuff Gabby Devine started Starlit Hope to give presents and bring cheer to children in the oncology wards at Starship and Taranaki Base Hospital.

Glenn Demchy said he had fond memories of Gabby Devine, who was a frequent customer at the toy store.

“She used to come down from the hospital to buy gifts for other kids so we have had a long-term thing with Starlit Hope.

“But we are part of the community and we are lucky to be able to give back, so that is what we do.”

Lockdown had been difficult for the business but it had bounced back “remarkably well” and the Demchys had the advantage of being part of a co-operative, rather than franchisees.

“There are not actually many privately owned stores any more. It is getting harder and harder to be independent and give to whoever you want to.”

Shera said the couple's generosity meant Starlit Hope would be able to help more families and buy gifts for any children who might spend Christmas in the emergency department at Taranaki Base Hospital.

“It means the money I raised goes further. It honestly means the world to this amazing little charity.

“If you are in a position where you can help somebody out, especially this year, this is the year to do it and that was the ultimate random act of kindness back to us.”