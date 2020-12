The New Zealand stock exchange is delaying its open due to technical issues.

The New Zealand stock exchange failed to open as usual at 10am on Monday due to technical issues.

NZX said trading of shares on its main board and the Fonterra Shareholders Market would be temporarily delayed and resume at 11.30am.

The NZX’s own website was plagued with separate issues this year after falling victim to sustained cyberattacks in August and September.

NZX has been approached for comment.