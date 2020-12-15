Law firms next target of living wage push

Dame Margaret Bazley's report into Russell McVeagh highlighted compensation for young lawyers as an issue.

Campaigners are demanding law firms reverse age-old practices in the legal profession and pay their lowest-paid workers a living wage.

An open letter was sent to all law firms this weekend announcing the new campaign.

Aotearoa Legal Workers Union (ALWU) co-President Indiana Shewen said it was a contradiction for lawyers to stand for justice and fairness while at the same time being unfair to their most vulnerable employees like junior lawyers, security guards and cleaners.

The entire banking industry has signed up to for living wage accreditation, but none of the traditional “big three” law firms (Bell Gully, Chapman Tripp, Russell McVeagh) have.

READ MORE:

* 1800 banking sector staff get pay rise as industry commits to living wage

* Coronavirus: Wage subsidy biggest money scramble NZ has seen

* Lawyers are working for 'less than minimum wage', new union claims

* Dave Armstrong: Not all businesses oppose the living wage

* Pay rises coming for workers, as minimum wage nips at heels of living wage



Nor have the similarly large Buddle Findlay, Minter Ellison Rudd Watts or Simpson Grierson.

Only three law firms have signed the pledge to pay staff and contractors a living wage: Anderson Lloyd, Darroch Forrest, and Presland & Co Solicitors.

New Zealand Law Society (Wellington) Vice President Arti Chand said junior lawyers needed to be supported. Not just in terms of their salary, but to achieve a better work-life balance.

“We meet regularly with the Aotearoa Legal Workers Union on a number of matters, including remuneration, and look forward to discussing further the points they have raised in their open letter in the new year.

“The New Zealand Law Society (Te Kāhui Ture o Aotearoa) continues to provide support for junior lawyers, for example, through our National Mentoring Programme and our Legal Community Counselling Service.”

Law firms tracking hours better

The low levels of compensation law firms dish out to junior staff and others are well documented. Dame Margaret Bazley’s report into alleged sexual harassment at Russell McVeagh in 2018 noted young lawyers worked long hours without the pay to compensate.

The situation used to be even worse. Some junior lawyers weren’t even being paid the minimum wage once their overtime was taken into account.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Indiana Shewen says championing a living wage is consistent with justice and fairness.

Many law firms weren’t keeping track of the extra hours their employees were putting in. A culture of habitual overtime meant many young lawyers were being paid less than minimum wage for each hour worked.

Morgan Evans is a former co-President of the ALWU and started out campaigning for law firms to better monitor the amount of time their employees were working so they would at least meet minimum wage requirements.

Now many do, but their wages for some employees are still well behind living costs.

Which wasn’t so much a problem for people like Evans. He could reduce his costs by packing himself into an overcrowded flat, letting his savings run to zero, and relying on the work fridge to endure the long hours.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Labour ministers Andrew Little and Phil Twyford have pledged that all government contractors will be paid a living wage.

Other junior lawyers from vulnerable or minority communities wouldn’t really have these options.

Shewen said this would further lock-out diversity from a profession which needed more of it.

It was also not just about money. A “work hard, play hard” culture led to burnout and poor mental health outcomes.

“The marketing approaches adopted by large law firms often focus on benefits for graduates such as fancy dinners, networking opportunities and long-term pathways to partnership roles.

“Those type of benefits only appeal to a certain type of person,” Shewen said.

“Legal workers at lower levels suffer from burnout, poor mental health support, and they are not financially reimbursed for overtime.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Morgan Evans. Former co-president of Aotearoa Legal Workers Union and wants law firms to pay the living wage.

“This is particularly true for vulnerable people who are more susceptible to health issues and do not have the financial backings to afford to earn minimum or less than minimum wage.”

“A law firm that pays its junior lawyers, cleaning staff and support staff the living wage is contributing to ensuring the legal profession as a whole is more inclusive and protective of its most vulnerable members,” signatories to the letter wrote.

“That is a profession we can all be proud of.”

The path to a living wage

A number of young lawyers spoke to Stuff last year about their working conditions which included 80-hour weeks with no extra compensation other than the occasional gift card.

Many refused to comment without their identities being concealed because doing so could be a “career ender” for them.

In her report, Bazley wrote of junior legal staff finishing work as late at 4am then being at their desk again within an hour of waking up and in bed again within an hour of leaving their desks.

She said discretionary rewards like "Prezzy Cards" were not working "because the partner either did not know or did not pay attention to the hours worked by staff”.

Banking became the first industry to become fully living wage accredited in July. Seventeen members of the New Zealand Bankers’ Association pledged to pay staff and contractors (including cleaners and security guards) at least a living wage. An estimated 1800 people received a pay rise as a result.

The living wage is currently $22.10 per hour. It is set by an independent group, the Family Centre Social Policy Research Unit, based on the assessed needs of a family of two adults (one working 40 hours per week, and one working 20 hours per week) and two children.