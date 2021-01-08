A beginner's guide to investing in the sharemarket

Carmen Hertzig has taken control of her own investment portfolio with Sharesies.

As interest rates fell this year to record lows, more Kiwis turned to investing in the sharemarket.

Investing platform Sharesies’ customer base grew more than 200 per cent this year, from 78,000 at the beginning of the year to 260,000 investors by the end of it, co-founder Sonya Williams said.

“We’re close to that group having invested $1 billion through Sharesies,” Williams said.

Wondering how you can jump in? Here are some tips.

READ MORE:

* Beware the fear of missing out – investing comes in many guises

* Sharesies takes on Hatch to win DIY Kiwi investors keen on US shares

* How this Lower Hutt couple used the sharemarket to buy a house



Just start

Fisher Funds senior investment analyst Ashley Gardyne said two of the biggest mistakes people made were waiting for the right time, and thinking they needed a certain amount of money to start.

“We don’t have a crystal ball. There is no right time. The earlier you start the more you can benefit from compound interest,” Gardyne said.

He said before companies like Sharesies and Hatch cropped up, there were higher barriers to entering the world of trading shares, but that was no longer the case.

General manager of investing platform Hatch Kristen Lunman said ideally the best time to invest was from the day you were born.

She said the three golden rules to investing in the sharemarket were having an emergency savings fund to buffer losses, using KiwiSaver and starting with the right frame of mind.

SUPPLIED Hatch co-founder Kristen Lunman says the only rules are to have emergency savings, a rough plan and the right frame of mind.

Gardyne recommended starting with a rough plan to determine where to invest and when to cash out.

“The timeframe does determine what fund you should be investing in. There is a correction in the market, which is a dip greater than 10 per cent, every two years and you'd expect a 25-30 per cent fall every 10 years.”

Lunman said investors must expect volatility in sharemarket but over time markets rose because companies that did not do well were kicked out of the index and were replaced by better performing companies.

123RF The sharemarket has fewer barriers to entry than in the past.

What to invest in

Lunman suggested an 80/20 split to ensure all your eggs were not in the same basket.

According to this guideline, 80 per cent of your investment goes into index funds, like the US S&P 500 or other international exchange traded funds, which secures the bulk of your investments in backing the world’s best publicly listed companies.

The remaining 20 per cent is left for investing directly in companies and emerging industries like cannabis, and clean energy.

SUPPLIED Fisher Funds senior investment analyst Ashley Gardyne says there is no right time to invest.

Gardyne said while investing in a company you knew about was necessary, buying shares in the company you worked for could be risky because your salary was already tied to the company’s wellbeing.

He said when investing in individual companies it paid to understand the company’s prospects and growth plans, rather than basing decisions on trends and where friends were investing.

Making small but regular contributions was more important than stockpiling lots of money to invest, Williams said.

She said the average portfolio was worth about $3000 and about $200 was invested a month on average.

SUPPLIED Sharesies co-founder Sonya Williams says making regular contributions over time is more important than waiting to invest large lump sums.

When to cash out

Your plan or goal will determine when to cash in your earnings, Williams says.

“It comes down to whether you've met your goals,” she said.

Investors with a long-term plan were less likely to sell in a recession, or in a panic, she said.

Lunman said., if you invested in an industry doing poorly during a downturn, such as travel during Covid, you might have a short-term investment plan to sell when things got back to normal.

“The best investors in the world are the most patient. They have a long-term view, they sit and let the money do the work for them,” Lunman said.