Outraged dentists want Coca-Cola 18-can pack with 'mum' and 'bub' removed from shelves

An 18-can pack of Coca-Cola with "mum" and "bub". Dentists have offered a scathing criticism of the company over the marketing angle.

Coca-Cola is under fire from dentists for the sale of cases they say encourage mothers to give the sugary drink to their babies.

The 18-can pack cases sold in supermarkets say “share a Coke”, alongside cans with “Bub” and “Mum” on them.

New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) spokesman Rob Beaglehole says he was outraged and saddened the company would “sink to such lows”.

The NZDA wrote to Coca-Cola on Friday and asked the company to remove the product from supermarket shelves immediately.

“It’s highly irresponsible to think Coke would encourage mothers to share Coke with their babies.

“It is never OK to give your baby Coke, not even as a treat.”

Beaglehole said the issue of poor oral health among young children was “massive”.

“As someone who has had to extract many teeth from ‘bubs’ and is also aware that some babies’ drink bottles have been filled with Coca-Cola, it is heartbreaking to see this.”

He said supermarkets also needed to “take some responsibility for stocking what they must be able to see as a misguided, if not outright reckless, marketing move”.

supplied/Supplied Rotten teeth being extracted from a young child who had been drinking large amounts of sugary juice.

He called on them to refuse to sell the products.

Beaglehole said the issue highlighted the poor regulation of sugary drinks in New Zealand.

“These companies can get away with whatever they want.”

To have a complaint heard by the Advertising Standards Authority would take “months” he said, and by that point “the damage would be done”.

A spokeswoman from Coca-Cola Oceania said the use of the names “Mum” and “Bub” for the Share A Coke campaign came from a survey of Kiwis of popular nicknames, terms of endearment and pet names.

“These included popular names we call each other such as babe, beau, lover, hun, bub, honeybun, sweetheart and sweetie-pie”.

The spokeswoman did not say if Coca-Cola would remove the product, or stop selling the product.

The ASA did not have jurisdiction over product packaging but if the bottles featured in advertisements, that would be covered by the Advertising Standards Code, an ASA spokeswoman said.

Countdown and Food Stuffs have been approached for comment.