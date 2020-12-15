Police close investigation into 'threat' that closed Kāpiti Airport

Kāpiti Coast Mayor K Gurunathan is backing a small group of whānau from Ngāti Puketapu hapū asking the Crown to return their ancestral land which has been developed into the Kāpiti Airport.

Police have closed their investigation into a “threat" which sparked the temporary closure of Kāpiti Airport.

The tower and runway at the airport, located in Paraparaumu, a 45-minute drive north of Wellington, shut about midday on Sunday after staff were alerted to “potential security event” sparked by comments made on social media.

The airport reopened on Monday afternoon after police deemed the threat to be "low-risk”.

John Nicholson/Stuff An aerial view of Kāpiti Airport, which was temporarily closed by a threat posted to social media on Sunday.

On Tuesday, a police spokeswoman said they had not laid charges and would not be taking the matter further.

Police have refused to provide further details about the nature of the threat.

A spokeswoman for Airport owner NZPropCo, which trades as Templeton Group, Dani Simpson, said the airport continued to deal with police regarding the matter.

The threat occurred a day after the airport, which is usually open for more than 13 hours on weekdays during summer, on Saturday began restricting operating hours due to a "severe" shortage of specialist staff.

Monique Ford/Stuff Kāpiti Airport has reopened after the “security” event. (File photo)

It will close for about six to seven hours on most weekdays and for a few hours on Saturdays until February 1.