Family's traditional recipes bringing the taste of Lebanon to local tables

Owner/operator Ali Dia and his mother, co-founder Waafa Dia at Alamir Bakery in Miramar, which has been making traditional Lebanese snacks for the past thirty years.

A family-owned business in Miramar has been making traditional Lebanese snacks for the past 30 years, from traditional recipes passed down through generations.

It all began with hummus.

Jamil and Waafa Dia, the founders of Alamir Bakery, immigrated to Wellington from Lebanon in 1990 to escape the war.

Jamil worked many jobs, at one stage as a driver for the Iranian Embassy, and his wife Waafa became the embassy’s caterer after Jamil invited colleagues over for a meal, and they fell in love with her hummus.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff It uses the same recipes Waafa brought over from Lebanon 30 years ago, which had already passed down generations.

She catered all the meetings for the next year and a half.

They opened a business in 1992, making small batches of hummus and falafel in a little commercial kitchen at the back of their house in Miramar, where Waafa still lives with three of her four sons; Eassa, Abrahim, and Hassan.

Son Ali, the current owner and operator, remembered helping in the kitchen all through school. “When my dad was working in the business during the 1990s we had people lining up to taste falafel in the local supermarkets.”

They traded as The Delicious Lebanese Snack Co Ltd, distributing to local supermarkets, restaurants and cafes.

In 2001 Alamir Bakery opened, making traditional Lebanese pita bread, kibbeh, pizzas, and kebabs, and for a short time sold them in a small takeaway-style shop next door.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Ali remembers helping out after school in the kitchen out the back of their Miramar home. Now he is owner/operator of the still family-owned business.

They upsized to their current shop in Miramar in 2006, with the bread made in a separate factory on Park Rd.

New Zealanders grew to love falafel. “We have grown from producing falafel one day a week, to every day a week,” Ali said.

They use the same recipes Waafa brought over from Lebanon 30 years ago, which had already passed down generations, perhaps even back to biblical times.

“We are the head and she is the neck, and she controls which way we are turning and looking,” Ali said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff All products are made in the Miramar factory, and then sent all around New Zealand.

Now, they supplied falafel bites, hummus, pita chips, and bread to 160 Foodstuffs supermarkets, 124 Countdown stores, more than 100 restaurants and cafes nationwide, and bread to all Pita Pit stores outside Auckland, Hello Fresh, Foodbox, and their first international client Radix Nutrition.

The hummus is made up of entirely authentic ingredients – no fillers, preservatives, or added sodium. “Our ingredients are simple: chickpeas, tahini, garlic, salt, and lemon.”

It’s vegan and celiac approved just by following the traditional recipe. Spices are mixed on site, and tahini is sourced from Lebanon.

Despite being essential workers, business dropped 40 per cent during the Covid-19 lockdown, mainly due to the temporary closure of Pita Pit, cafes, and restaurants. “We were lucky to have the supermarkets, as it kept us moving.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Alamir Bakery supplies bread to Pita Pits all around New Zealand outside of Auckland.

The business had been running the same way for 27 years, but it had grown a lot, with 26 employees today.

“We used to do one batch [of hummus] a week, and that was only 25kg of chickpeas that would turn into 150kgs of hummus and now we are doing double that on a daily basis.”

Jamil was retired, now living in Lebanon, and assisted with sending ingredients to New Zealand, but all four sons were involved.

Occasionally, the tried and true recipes would still need a taste test, and Waafa was always around to sample a mouthful.