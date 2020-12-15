Kiwirail's future as state-owned enterprise in question after Covid

Constraints of State Owned Enterprises Act could mean it’s ‘full circle’ for loss-making Kiwirail.

Kiwirail’s future as a commercial state-owned enterprise (SOE) may be numbered in the wake of the impact of the Covid pandemic, a government document suggests.

Ministers have asked the Treasury and the Ministry of Transport to consider Kiwirail’s “entity form”, a briefing paper released by Treasury on Tuesday stated.

“Public benefit expectations and public funding of KiwiRail are increasing and so the SOE Act may not provide sufficient levers to achieve ministers’ ownership objectives for KiwiRail,” the department advised.

Treasury said it wanted to engage with ministers about its objectives and priorities for Kiwirail, “including its corporate form.”

The note stated that Kiwirail had “a negative commercial value”, meaning the board’s estimate of the fair market value of the Crown’s investment in the company was less than zero.

Kiwirail was preparing a comment.

The company, which employs 3900 staff, reported a net loss of $228 million in the year to June 30, which followed a $325m loss the previous year – though it did achieve an operating profit of $40m.

Chairman Brian Corban said in November that the Covid pandemic had had a significant impact on KiwiRail’s bottom line but “rigorous operational changes and cost savings measures had helped stabilise the business”.

As a state-owned enterprise, KiwiRail was required under the State-Owned Enterprises Act to be as profitable and efficient as an equivalent company that was not owned by the Crown, Corban noted in its annual report.

The Government has provided a huge capital boost to Kiwirail over the past two years.

It received $1.2b in the last Budget, including $400m towards the purchase of two new Interislander ferries which will be in service in the mid-2020s, another $421m over four years in part to purchase 65 new locomotives, and $394m to maintain the rail network.

The Treasury briefing document did not state what kind of entity Kiwirail might become, with sources suggesting consideration of that was in its early days.

It was its own government department, as New Zealand Government Railways, and under direct ministerial control for more than 100 years, until it was “corporatised” in 1982.