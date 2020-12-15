Great South eyes northern expansion for satellite tracking business

Awarua Satelite Ground Station manager Robin McNeill, right, and PHD student Kerry Clapham, left, at the station near Invercargill. The company is considering a second station to maximise its data capturing capabilities. (File photo).

Great South is hoping to start work on a new satellite ground station outside Ruakākā, in Northland.

The regional development agency owns the Awarua Satellite Ground Station, between Invercargill and Bluff, and another at Lochiel, and is looking to expand.

Great South chief executive Graham Budd said the proposal was in its infancy stages; and that the agency hoped to start a community consultation process in the new year.

Building a station in Northland would give Awarua tracking equipment at either end of New Zealand, maximising its ability to gather data from satellites as they passed overhead, he said.

READ MORE:

* Low earth orbit satellite tracking antenna a New Zealand first

* Waikaia chosen as location for a rocket launch

* Southland's satellite station is significant in the space community



The new satellite ground station would provide telecommunications, telemetry and control for spacecraft within a 2400 km radius.

Having two New Zealand ground stations would provide real-time satellite data to assist with sustainable economic and environment decisions for both public and private sectors, Budd said.

This data could also be used for maritime monitoring and civil defence efforts, he said.

Budd said the proposed station would provide immediate construction and maintenance jobs in telecommunications, fibre, power, building construction and security fencing, along with long-term employment opportunities for telecommunications contractors to maintain the equipment.

The project would also bring high-speed broadband connectivity to rural Northland, he said, as it would be needed for the station.