Tech sector in New Zealand humming with mergers and acquisitions

Bruce Jarvis, Callaghan Innovation's digital sector group manager, says the tech sector here is good at finding and developing niche businesses.

The tech sector in New Zealand is humming with mergers, acquisitions and capital raisings.

Specialist in the area, Mark Clare of Wellington’s Clare Capital, said the level of mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and general advisory work in the tech space was busier then he had ever seen it.

His company was involved in a couple of mergers and acquisitions now.

Xero founder Rod Drury and the Xero team had demonstrated how to create value in the software as a service (SaaS) area and a lot of New Zealand companies that have followed were Saas businesses, he said.

Over the last five years the quality of technology New Zealand companies produced had gone onto the radar screens of big buyers overseas.

“We’ve seen both financial and strategic acquirers in the market looking to make acquisitions,” Clare said.

Industry buyers and financial investors in the sector were looking to the future beyond Covid. Often the strategic industry buyers were international.

“We have a couple of deals going through at the moment, one is an international strategic acquirer and the other is a New Zealand local strategic acquirer.”

SUPPLIED Xero founder Rod Drury and his team have demonstrated to Kiwi tech companies how to create a highly valuable business, says mergers and acquisitions specialist Mark Clare.

Clare Capital spent a lot of time talking to North American buyers. One of the themes was that they were looking beyond the current environment dominated by Covid which had accelerated digital adoption world-wide.

Clare expected several deals to happen over the next few months but the buyers were not paying “stupid” prices. Many tech companies were telling his company they had been approached by international buyers, like Constellation Software, Clare said.

Specialist law firm for tech companies, Kindriks’ Julie Fowler said the company was seeing a lot of capital raising among tech companies and merger and acquisition activity.

It was hard to say what was driving the mergers and acquisitions. “We are working on some right now, but we can’t talk about those.”

It was usually overseas companies buying Kiwi ones.

There had been a bit of a hesitation about capital raisings when Covid kicked off but only for about a month.

Her sense was that capital raising had sped up, and she would guess, as Kindriks had not done their figures for the year, that there was probably more investment transactions than last year.

There was a lot of interest from local and international investors in New Zealand tech companies.

Interest in early stage tech companies was greater from international investors than before and angel investors in New Zealand were more active and better organised than they had been.

Meanwhile, Callaghan Innovation’s Bruce Jarvis, digital sector group manager, said while parts of the economy had been badly hit, other parts like the tech sector were doing well.

“There’s a lot of M&A activity.” It was overseas companies looking at and buying New Zealand tech companies.

The UK’s The Access Group last month bought New Zealand’s Unleashed which offers inventory management software for the manufacturing, wholesale and distribution markets.

And New Zealand inventory management software company Cin7 had also been bought by an overseas equity fund.

In November, law firm MinterEllisonRuddWatts sold a tech business it co-founded, McCarthyFinch, to US-headquartered tech company Onit.

The way New Zealand had handled the pandemic had earned respect around the world and drawn more interest in the country.

“Covid’s been a great advertising platform for us because our approach has all been based on science. We’ve been showing strong leadership. It’s given us a lot of international exposure,” Jarvis sais.

New Zealand’s tech sector was good at finding niches and Unleashed and Cin7 were examples of that, Jarvis said.

Sir Paul Callaghan, a world-leading Kiwi physicist, had talked about “the weird stuff’ niches which New Zealand companies developed very successfully. They were not worth developing for huge international companies, but they were considered substantial businesses in New Zealand.

International buyers bought these New Zealand tech companies and added them to their international portfolio of products and services, Jarvis said.

Callaghan Innovation had had a 25 per cent increase in R&D project and student grant applications this financial year. They were at 968, up from 769 last financial year.