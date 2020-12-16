Kiwis wasting $3 billion worth of food every year

Kiwis are throwing away an estimated $3 billion worth of food every year, according to new research.

A study of 1000 people found three quarters (76 per cent) throw out food worth $25 a week or $1300 a year.

For a household on a budget of $150, that’s about a sixth of the total weekly food spend.

As a country, it adds up to a whopping $3 billion in discarded food each year.

READ MORE:

* Binge-shopping, tree emissions, plastic and food waste must change to save the climate

* Meals kits delivered to your door - pros and cons

* Ways to rein in your weekly food spending



Leftover cooked meals are the most likely food to be thrown out, followed by fruit and vegetables, and baked goods, the research by meal kit company Hello Fresh found.

The study also found people don’t feel good about their food waste.

123RF Households throw out an estimated $3 billion of food each year, new research shows.

Three quarters said they had felt guilty about scraping their scraps into the bin and about 30 per cent had made a conscious effort to reduce their waste as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dietitian Hannah Gilbert, director of culinary innovation and operations at Hello Fresh, said meal planning was the first step to cutting food waste and the meal kit model has inherent advantages.

“By having weekly recipes planned and ingredients pre-portioned and delivered to our customers, it means people are less likely to over shop or look to takeaway options during the week.

“The exact portion sizes are then provided in each meal kit which means families will also be left with basically zero food waste.”

Supplied Leftover cooked meals are the most likely food to be thrown out. (File photo)

Others on a mission to reduce food waste say all you really need to save both food and money is a pen and paper.

“Writing a shopping list and sticking to it is a great way to stay within your budget and will help you to waste less food,” Love Food Hate Waste NZ sector projects manager Jenny Marshall said.

There are also more high-tech ways to make lists, including telling a virtual assistant like Siri or Alexa what you need to buy or using a list-making app.

For those who struggle to stick to a list, Marshall has the following tips: