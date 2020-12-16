Renewed optimism in the market on back of news out of the US

The New Zealand sharemarket experienced a wave of cautious optimism on the back of the Covid-19 vaccine, the confirmation of Joe Biden’s win in the United States presidential election and the possibility of a stimulus package being passed by the US Congress.

The NZX closed at 12,828 points, 0.48 per cent up on Tuesday’s close.

Hamilton Hindin Greene investment adviser Tom McBride said the New Zealand and Australian markets were taking the lead set by the US markets overnight.

“The markets have been pretty positive for most of today,” McBride said.

READ MORE:

* NZX driven higher by stellar performance from Meridian, Pushpay and Pacific Edge

* NZX 50 falls as heavyweight Fisher & Paykel Healthcare declines

* Meridian, Contact shares gain on optimism of Tiwai Point revival

* Term deposits no longer easy pickings



Shares in ANZ were up 2.8 per cent at $25.

Susan Walsh/AP News out of the US, including confirmation of president-elect Joe Biden’s win has buoyed the New Zealand sharemarket.

Investor enthusiasm for ANZ was due, in part, to news that the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority was looking to relax some of its constraints on bank dividends, McBride said.

Power companies also continued to tick up on the back of Tiwai Point aluminium smelter negotiations.

“That has been people looking at the Tiwai smelter and potentially taking a position that the smelter will stay open. People seem reasonably confident about a deal being brokered,” McBride said.

Retirement village company Summerset provided the market with guidance for its full-year results.

The underlying profit for the year ending December 31 was expected to be between $96 million and $98m, which was in line with market expectations, McBride said.

“They are also looking to repay their Covid-19 wage subsidy, potentially trying to strike some social goodwill there.”

Shares in Summerset ended the day at $11.12, up 2.21 per cent.

SUPPLIED PushPay founder Chris Heaslip, pictured, and executive director Chris Fowler sold shares worth $98 million on Tuesday, creating a drag on the company’s share price.

The selldown of PushPay shares by founder Chris Heaslip and executive director Chris Fowler on Tuesday continued to drag on the company's share price, with it ending the day at $1.80, down 3.17 per cent.

The men sold down shares worth about $98m at a 5 per cent discount to the prior day’s closing price, McBride said.

Overall, the market was faring pretty well, considering the events of the year, he said.

Investors “don’t like uncertainty” and recent events had provided renewed confidence for the year ahead, he said.

Low interest rates made the sharemarket a more attractive investment option than interest bearing deposits, McBride said.