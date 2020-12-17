Partners Life snaps up BNZ life insurance arm

BNZ said the sale would provide the best outcome for customers.

Partners Life has agreed to buy BNZ's life insurance business BNZ Life from its Australian parent NAB for $290 million.

NAB said the sale was consistent with its focus on core banking businesses. It will include a 10-year agreement for BNZ to make life insurance referrals only to Partners Life.

BNZ chief executive Angela Mentis said ensuring BNZ customers continued to access insurance remained important to the bank.

''We’re confident that this sale will provide the best outcome for our insurance customers and that they will continue to receive a high standard of customer service from a New Zealand insurance provider with a strong local reputation.”

READ MORE:

* Loss of Geraldine BNZ bank: 'It's got me gobsmacked'

* BNZ warned for 'likely' loan law breaches involving 11,956 borrowers

* New Zealand bankers really are nicer than Australian bankers

* BNZ struggled to abide by anti-money laundering laws



Existing BNZ Life customers would have their cover upgraded to incorporate Partners Life customer loyalty and other benefits, and would have the flexibility to add cover.

The proposed transaction is subject to approval by the Overseas Investment Office and the Reserve Bank, which is expected to take several months.