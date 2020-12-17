Agility key to Alliance success, board chair says

Alliance Group chairman said it had been a tough year for farmers, further compounded by the impact of Covid-19. (File photo)

Agility is Alliance Group's biggest strength as it battles trade issues around the world, board chairman Murray Taggart says.

Apart from the obvious impacts of Covid-19, issues like Great Britain exiting the European Union posed potential export risks, he said.

“Trade relationships always wax and wane."

But the Chinese market remained the meat processing co-operative's most important market.

It was performing well, Taggart said, however logistics were slightly slower than usual as the Chinese government was performing additional inspections to prevent a Covid-19 resurgence.

“If we were in China, we'd see that has prudent behaviour,” he said.

The market offered some of the best farm-gate returns for farmers because Chinese buyers would often pay more for specific cuts, Taggart said.

“Lamb flats are popular through all the hot pot restaurants, for example,” he said.

China is Alliance's single-largest market for lamb, but also takes a lot of beef.

The past year had taught the group to redirect to different markets based on how accessible they were, Taggart said.

When China went into a Covid-19 lockdown early in the year, product was redirected to Europe, and by the time the content began shutting down, the Chinese borders were reopening, he recalled.

But this also meant plants had to reconfigure their cuts to match these markets, Taggart said.

He spoke to shareholders at Alliance Group's annual general meeting in Invercargill on Thursday, acknowledging that it had been a tough year for farmers as well.

“The difficult conditions on farm were compounded by Covid-19, which directly impacted Alliance’s global markets and ultimately our farmers through volatile farm-gate prices,” Taggart said.

Chief executive officer David Surveyor told shareholders Alliance had achieved its best underlying profit result for the past 10 years during the year ended September 30.

The co-operative netted a record $1.8 billion turnover, along with an underlying profit of $27.4 million.

After tax and profit distribution, the group recorded an $6.95m profit – from $4.97m in the previous financial year.

“We have relatively low inventory levels, given the impact of Covid-19 on markets, so the business is well positioned for the future,” Surveyor said.

Shareholders voted to replace two board vacancies, picking Central Otago-based farmer Dawn Sangster and Canterbury farmer Pat McEvedy.

Shareholders also heard about a significant capital expenditure programme that included health and safety improvements, improving plant efficiency and a software roll-out for resource management.