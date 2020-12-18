Alliance Group workers accept donning and doffing agreement

The Employment Court ruled in 2018 that workers could claim back pay for the time it takes to put on work safety gear as shown in this photo. [File photo]

Union members have voted to accept Alliance Group's donning and doffing settlement offer; after more than a year of negotiations.

New Zealand Meat Workers Union national secretary Daryl Carran said the majority of workers voted in favour of the package that would cover almost 4000 workers at the group's seven sites.

Carran declined to share terms of the agreement, or a payout date, because of a confidentiality agreement.

The Alliance Group had set aside $19.9 million to cover the back pay.

ROBYN EDIE/Stuff New Zealand Meat Workers Union national secretary Daryl Carran (left) said members’ vote in favour of the settlement agreement was the wisest choice. (File photo)

The settlement relates to a December 2018 Employment Court ruling that classified donning and doffing – the process of putting on and removing specialised clothing and equipment before and after shifts and breaks – as work.

This could take between 15 and 20 minutes, and as a result of the ruling, meat and other food processing firms have had to back pay workers for this time for the past six years – the period covered by the statute of limitations.

It is understood most workers in these positions are owed at least $3000.

Carran said understanding the court precedent and how it applied to Alliance workers was an “enormous” task.

Working out what each worker was owed and other details around the settlement was also complex, requiring payroll programmes to be altered, among other things, he said.

“These are very complicated points to apply. It's not just a walk in the park,” Carran said.

Negotiations were further delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic which had paused meetings during lockdowns, he said.

Carran said Alliance workers were satisfied with the end results, as evident from their majority vote in favour of accepting the group’s offer.

He said the vote in favour of the settlement agreement was the wisest choice.