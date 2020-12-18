Govt stretches fee-free funding to other training courses

Fees for enrolled nursing training will be free for eligible students next year.

Would-be teacher aides, conservation workers and other helpers have been given an early Christmas present: they could be eligible for fees-free training next year.

The Government has expanded its Targeted Training and Apprenticeship Fund to include three new areas of study: information technology, conservation work and community support.

The fund was introduced in June as part of its economic response to Covid-19, waving the fees for apprenticeships and various other courses at a sub-degree level.

Community support included enrolled nursing, cleaning, and support for people with disabilities, such as teacher aides and teachers of sign language, mental health and addiction support workers, and youth workers.

“The targeted areas are industries where demand from employers will continue to be strong, or is expected to grow, during New Zealand’s recovery from the impacts of Covid-19,” Gillian Dudgeon, the Tertiary Education Commission's deputy chief executive, delivery, said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Education Minister Chris Hipkins enjoys a morning tea with teacher aides at Papatoetoe North School after all teacher teachers received a substantial pay rise recently. New ones will be able to train for free.

Information technology included certificates in cybersecurity or web development, the commission said.

Conservation included freshwater management, biodiversity and biosecurity training.

A spokesperson said it was not clear whether all courses in these areas would be eligible for funding.

Whitireia and Weltec CEO Mark Oldershaw said it was a really positive move, and something the organisations had been pushing for, especially in the health space.

The organisations had seen an increase in enrolments for programmes which had already been included in the fund, such as construction.

Overall, domestic enrolments were up around 50-60 per cent compared to the same time last year.

Training institutes have reported a surge in enrolments, as people cope with Covid-19 related redundancies.

The fund currently covers a range of training for primary industries, construction and trades, manufacturing and mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, and road transport, as well as some care work.

The construction industry has also seen an increase in sign-ups, with 5700 people taking up new apprenticeships between July and early October, more than double then 2200 that switched to trades in the same period for 2019.