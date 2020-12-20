AA issues apology to motorist after he was left waiting for two hours for service

Mike O'Donnell was left unimpressed with the AA's customer service when his Kombi van broke down on the side of the road close to midnight recently.

The NZ Automobile Association has apologised to Stuff columnist Mike O’Donnell for delayed roadside assistance and a below-standard level of customer service.

In a December 12 opinion piece, O’Donnell described a recent breakdown and his interaction with AA as not being “a glowing example of customer service”.

The agent made him wait two hours, didn’t introduce himself or ask if O’Donnell was OK.

“Overall he looked about as pleased to see me as a turkey seeing cranberry sauce in the Christmas groceries,” he said.

O’Donnell said the general systems that AA had in place were outdated and not up to scratch, and could have been much more customer-centric.

They could have included an automated phone number and vehicle registration recognition to reduce the identity verification process for members and follow-up email surveys to monitor the quality of service provision, he said.

He was also told by the AA operator that service agents didn't carry much by way of tools and parts, which in his case would have avoided the need for towing.

O’Donnell compared the experience to one he had 30 years earlier when a service agent named Mr Woodnorth attended a call out. He “could fix anything on the side of the road with a gentle smile, a wingnut and some gaffer tape”.

O’Donnell said he thought the main reason people became AA members was to access roadside assistance, so AA couldn't afford to “bugger it up”.

Supplied AA general manager roadside solutions Bashir Khan has apologised to Mike O’Donnell, and detailed the actions the AA is taking as a result.

In a statement emailed to Stuff, AA general manager roadside solutions Bashir Khan said they couldn’t afford to “forget the main thing” and wished to publicly apologise to O’Donnell.

“We pride ourselves on our high standards of service, and I’m very sorry that we did not meet those standards in this instance. Our disappointment has spurred us into ensuring the miscommunications and delays raised by Mr O’Donnell can be addressed to improve the service we provide to all AA members.

“This will see further training of our people and contractors, to ensure that we continue to meet the high standards we set for ourselves.

“While Mr Woodnorth may no longer be offering a wingnut and some gaffer tape, a gentle smile is the very least of what we aim to offer when our members have had a breakdown, and we have taken this unfortunate incident as a challenge to do better.”

O'Donnell told Stuff he had also received a personal apology, and commended the association for it and noted their willingness to improve.

“My observation is that their [telephone operators] are actually really good. It was in process and technology that they were let down.

“When it comes to tech there are lots of off-the-shelf packages that they could buy tomorrow and get live within a week.”

Sending a member stranded on the roadside a one-time text and URL link to track the service agent's approach or an automated follow-up email service were both straightforward and easily implemented, he said.