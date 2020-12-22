Proposed Tasman rate hikes of up to 7 per cent given nod for consultation

Proposed rate rises of up to 7 per cent a year have received the nod from Tasman District councillors to go out for public consultation next year along with a $60 million increase in the council's net debt cap.

Tasman District residents are facing potential annual rate hikes of between 4.5 and 7 per cent over the next 10 years and the mayor says he’s surprised the proposed increases are not higher.

A “huge amount of effort” had been involved over the past six months to arrive at this point, mayor Tim King said before a majority of councillors voted to adopt the proposed rates revenue rises along with increasing the external net debt limit from $200 million to $260m.

The tipped rate and debt cap hikes are due to go out for public submissions next year as part of consultation for the council’s Long Term Plan 2021-31.

“I'm actually, I guess, in some ways surprised that we've managed to get to a point where our rate increases are not greater considering our responsibility as a unity authority and the huge challenges that have happened post election,” King said.

Those challenges included the Covid-19 pandemic, infrastructure, growth, the Essential Freshwater package, and Resource Management Act reviews and reform.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Tasman mayor Tim King says the council faces huge challenges including the provision of infrastructure for growth and development in the district.

There had been a lot of “soul-searching” on the matter. The vast majority of the debt related to infrastructure including about $100m “just in Richmond to deliver for the development and growth that we are required to provide for”, King said.

Councillor Mark Greening said he did not believe the council should be increasing its debt limit to the level proposed for consultation.

“We're supposed to be going out with the best plan in the interests of the general public,” Greening said. “I think, one needs to consider that the Tasman region doesn't have a lot of rateable units.”

Mean earnings in the district were some of the lowest in the country, a growing number of people were on fixed incomes and unemployment was tipped to rise.

“That will only affect people's disposable income and I think that's the real concern – that people's disposable income is decreasing, and we need to be operating within a fiscal belt that ensures that we are ... reducing costs, not taking on more costs,” Greening said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Councillor Mark Greening says he believes the council should be reducing costs, not taking on more.

However, deputy mayor Stuart Bryant said Greening’s comments “considering he hasn't heard a lot of the background material at workshops ... seems a little rich to me”, implying Greening had not attended these behind-closed-door gatherings of which there had been about 25 related to the Long Term Plan. Greening recently faced some criticism over his attendance record.

Most councillors had been at “pretty much all of the workshops and are fully aware of what the background and the reasons for [the proposed increases] are”, Bryant said.

Councillor Dean McNamara echoed Greening’s concern and asked if there was much headroom for any further cost overruns with the Waimea dam project. The expected cost for the project now stands at $129.4m – $53.5m above an estimate of $75.9m that went out for public consultation in October 2017. However, there are fears that price could rise further in light of increased costs including those from the Covid-19 pandemic, which are tipped to be “significant”.

Corporate and governance services manager Mike Drummond said there was sufficient provision for a further cost overrun with the project “should that occur”.

Helen Murdoch/Stuff Councillor Barry Dowler says the council’s debt cap was set several years ago and his wife would not be happy if she had to operate their household “on the same budget that I'd set seven years ago”.

In response to a question on whether there could be any potential effect on the council’s credit rating, Drummond said S&P Global was aware the council was “likely to lift our debt limit to $260m”.

If the council’s debt and income levels moved in tandem, the credit rating agency was “generally comfortable”.

In addition, if the council built a “bow wave” of capital work that was not accommodated in its LTP, “that is a consideration that they would take into account and view negatively when looking at our existing credit rating”, Drummond said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Waimea Water Ltd chief executive Mike Scott provides an update on the Waimea dam project from the construction site in the Lee Valley, near Nelson. The video was first published in July 2020.

S&P Global recently revised the council's outlook from stable to negative, primarily reflecting the risks from its exposure to the Waimea dam project.

Councillor Barry Dowler said he remembered setting the $200m net debt cap in an earlier term of council about “five or six, maybe even 10 years ago”.

“I'm sure that my wife would not be happy if I was telling her to operate our household on the same budget that I'd set seven years ago,” he said.

McNamara and Greening voted against the resolution. All other elected members voted for the motion expect for councillors Dana Wensley and Chris Hill who were absent.