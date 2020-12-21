NZ Post delivering two million packages a week in the final push before Christmas

NZ Post is preparing for one final push to deliver packages ahead of Christmas.

Over the holiday season, NZ Post delivered almost 14 million parcels and hit a rate of two million parcels a week.

NZ Post chief customer officer Bryan Dobson said the volume of packages currently being processed was similar to the surge following the move from alert level 4 to alert level 3, when stores were given the green light to sell online.

But NZ Post had been able to plan for Christmas and increased staff and resources to cope with the surge, Dobson said.

One of the major areas of disruption due to the Covid-19 response was the fact that there were fewer planes flying into and out of the country, limiting space for parcels being sent and received internationally, he said.

Monique Ford/Stuff NZ Post is seeing a record number of packages being processed through its system, around two million a week.

“Our teams have been working around the clock, sourcing extra flights, including four special charter flights over the past two weeks to Australia,” Dobson said.

“There may be further delays, out of NZ Post’s control, on the ground in destination countries such as the UK, parts of Europe, and Sydney, due to tightening restrictions and Covid-19 lockdowns. Despite this, we are doing all we can to make sure presents get to where they need to be on time.”

The holiday season for NZ Post began with a record-breaking Black Friday shopping period.

NZ post received about 300 parcels per minute on Cyber Monday.

This volume of parcels was well up on the same time last year, with NZ Post delivering about 450,000 more parcels in the two weeks following Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales than in 2019.

The numbers showed how much Covid-19 has changed the way Kiwis shop, with more New Zealanders shopping online than ever before, NZ Post general manager of business marketing, Chris Wong said at the time.

A spike in “porch pirates” coincided with the increase in online shopping.

NZ Post said in early December that parcel thefts had increased and urged residents to contact police if they saw anyone following their delivery staff.

A spokesperson for NZ Post said the number of disputed deliveries, which could include things like theft, or wrong addressing, has been increasing in proportion with the growth of online shopping.

“Theft after delivery is an opportunistic crime, and we encourage customers to take steps to mitigate against this, by using a secure, lockable mailbox, clearing their mailbox regularly, or redirecting parcels if they are expecting something and will not be home. They can also direct us to leave a parcel somewhere safe on their property. “