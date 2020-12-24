Rafting companies grounded and WorkSafe fixes 'technical' lapse

This is how the country looked before humans arrived.

Four white water rafting operators have been left on the river bank after changes to adventure safety rules.

Regulation of commercial white water rafting trips was transferred from Maritime New Zealand to WorkSafe on October 1, a long planned moved requiring safety checks by accredited auditors and registration as an adventure activity.

About 30 rafting companies are already on the adventure activity register and WorkSafe acting chief executive Mike Hargreaves said four other operators were not permitted to run rafting trips until their registrations had been completed.

Some were caught out by the fact that auditor Qualworx did not have the appropriate accreditation to certify whitewater rafting.

Supplied Go Orange had to get special permission from WorkSafe to keep operating after problems with the accreditation of its safety auditor when regulation of white water rafting shifted from Maritime New Zealand to WorkSafe.

Queenstown-based Go Orange, which operates on the Shotover, Kawarau and Landsborough Rivers, had to hurriedly organise an audit by Adventure Mark, the only rafting auditor accredited by WorkSafe certifier, Joint Accreditation System of Australia and New Zealand (JAS-ANZ).

Go Orange customer experience manager Russell Thomas said its adventure activity registration was finally confirmed this week, and the delay was due to “issues outside our control during the transition from Maritime Rule to Worksafe.”

Hargreaves said WorkSafe was given indications that an extension to Qualworx’ accreditation to cover rafting was imminent, but by early November it was clear the auditor would need to “work through a number of non-conformities,” and the extension did not come through by mid-December as expected.

WorkSafe had decided in early October to allow Go Orange to continue rafting trips based on a previous Maritime NZ audit that was valid until 2021.

“Go Orange has acted in good faith and attempted to get its situation resolved and have been placed in a difficult situation not of their making.”

STUFF Ten companies and three individuals have been charged by Worksafe over health and safety failures, but cannot be named.

Qualworx chief executive Graham Hill said they had not certified any operators for white water rafting, but the company did not respond to further questions about its audit accreditation.

According to documents released on the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) website, concerns were raised back in May about the significant burden the change in rafting regulations would put on auditors and whitewater rafting operators already struggling with fallout from Covid-19, but WorkSafe opted not to seek a delay in transferring responsibility from Maritime NZ.

Internal memos and a ministerial briefing also show that WorkSafe let its formal recognition of three safety auditors and JAS-ANZ lapse at the end of 2018, and the error was only discovered in early 2020 during investigations into the fatal volcanic eruption of Whakaari White Island which claimed 22 lives.

The lapse meant safety auditors should not have been issuing safety audit certificates from January 2019, and adventure activity registrations temporarily ceased while audits of 76 operators were checked.

WorkSafe described the lapse as a “technical oversight” that was put right by May this year with retrospective recognition of the audit bodies and safety certificates for the 16-month period in question.

Three An investigation into the Whakaari White Island tragedy uncovered lapses in Worksafe record keeping and forced the agency to retrospectively recognise auditing bodies.

The documents said the oversight did not involve White Island Tours, which is facing prosecution for health and safety breaches over the Whakaari disaster.

But they expressed concern about potential damage to WorkSafe’s reputation if the issue hit the media, and although a draft media statement and ministerial “speaking points” were prepared, they were not released because it was decided “making a public statement will create a story where currently none exists.”

Hargreaves told Stuff the issue was corrected as soon as it became apparent and systems had been enhanced to ensure it did not occur again.

“In our view, there were no legal implications in this situation and the operators were not operating illegally.

“WorkSafe’s failure to keep recognition up to date had no impact on public safety so making this oversight public would have raised unnecessary concerns for users of the activities,” Hargreaves said.

The first stage of a review of WorkSafe’s handling of adventure activity regulations was released last week, and the Government has ordered another independent review of the agency’s health and safety oversight of tours to Whakaari​White Island.