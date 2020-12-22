Hemp tea recalled, found to have too much THC and CBD

Supermarkets are removing all batches of Higher Living green tea hemp for exceeding the legal level of cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) allowed in NZ food products.

The Ministry for Primary Industries said in the recall notice the imported product made by House of Fine foods in the United Kingdom used hemp leaves instead of seeds, which had a higher potency of CBD and THC.

In 2017 changes were made to the Australia New Zealand Food Standards Code to allow the sale of hemp seed and hemp seed products, but the use of cannabis leaves was not allowed.

The 40 grams box with 20 tea bags was sold at Countdown stores nationwide, New World Hutt City, and might also have been sold through some smaller retail shops, MPI said.

A Countdown spokeswoman said hemp products were a fairly new area and in this case, there had been some confusion around which products derived from hemp leaves, which were allowed in New Zealand.

She said the supermarket would review how the confusion happened and seek further advice from MPI to ensure this did not happen again.

MPI said while there were no reports of associated illness, it advised customers not to consume the tea and seek medical advice if they had concerns.

Customers should return the product to their retailer for a full refund.

New Zealand voted against legalising recreational cannabis at the general election this year.

House of Fine Foods has been approached for comment.