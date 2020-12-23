Sunsense sunscreen pulled from shelves over SPF rating concerns

Sunsense sunscreen has been pulled from the shelves after concerns were raised over the accuracy of its SPF rating.

Manufacturer Ego has voluntarily withdrawn Sunsense sunscreens from the New Zealand market until it is able to obtain new SPF test certificates for the products.

In 2019, Sunsense Ultra SPF50+ failed Consumer NZ’s annual sunscreen tests.

A spokeswoman for Ego said the company had made the decision to pull all products that relied on certification from AMA Laboratories, in the United States.

AMA Laboratories has been charged with fraud after it was discovered there were issues with the company’s testing methods.

AMA tested fewer subjects than were agreed, while billing sunscreen manufacturers for the full number of test subjects, staff were told.

In a statement that was sent out to New Zealand staff, the spokeswoman said Ego had decided all sunscreen products would have their SPF tested by two separate laboratories in the future.

Ego was undertaking the retesting of all products that were originally tested by AMA.

“Ego would have liked to have all our Sunsense products retested in 2020, but due to Covid-19 this has not been possible. Nevertheless, this retesting is set to occur as soon as practical after the testing laboratories re-open,” the statement said.

Sunsense products were still available in the Australian market, where they are regulated as therapeutic products, and are overseen by the Therapeutic Goods Administration.

In New Zealand sunscreens are not classed as therapeutic products, but as cosmetics.

Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said sunscreen was a product that was bought on faith, described as a “credence goods”.

Consumers had no ability to test the product themselves, making them vulnerable, Duffy said.

He said New Zealand needed mandatory standards.

supplied Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy says New Zealand needs mandatory standards because voluntary standards weren’t working.

“Voluntary standards are clearly not working because consistently year-on-year our testing is showing that sunscreens are either not meeting their SPF claims or not meeting their broad spectrum claims and this is putting New Zealanders in danger,” he said.

Some companies seemed unwilling to comply with the standards unless they were compulsory, he said.

In addition to establishing a mandatory standard, Duffy would like to see a requirement for sunscreens to be retested on a regular basis.

Some companies identified in the Consumer NZ research as not meeting their SPF claims were relying on results from as far back as 2011, Duffy said.