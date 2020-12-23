Colourful plastic pieces found in Hello Fresh meal kit mince

A Hello Fresh spokesman said two customers had complained about the contaminated mince meat.

An Auckland Hello Fresh customer says he is disappointed in the meal kit provider’s “terrible” customer service after he discovered plastic in its mince.

Nicholas Ross said his wife found bits of blue and silver plastic inside the “Aussie spice” mince meat while preparing the family’s dinner on Friday night.

The mince was part of a cheeseburger recipe and the last meal of their five-day plan ordered on December 14, Ross said.

He described Hello Fresh’s customer service as “terrible” because he was unable to call or email them and the messaging bot said all that the company could do was offer credit to cover the next box.

“We have two young children who were hungry and we had nothing to eat. All Hello Fresh could offer us was credit,” Ross said.

READ MORE:

* Hello Fresh customers seek medical attention for food poisoning

* Hello Fresh deal provides a lifeline for salmon farmer

* Measles outbreak: Passengers on Samoa, Auckland and Wellington flights exposed to measles



A Hello Fresh spokeswoman said two customers had complained about the contaminated mince meat.

She said Hello Fresh was seeking an explanation from its supplier, which was auditing its production and packaging equipment to see where the issue might have occurred.

“We have followed our usual process while investigating issues such as this, contacting the two customers affected and have apologised to them directly and provided a credit.”

Supplied An Auckland man has complained after Hello Fresh mince was contaminated with plastic.

“As a grocery retailer working closely with a number of suppliers, we take these matters very seriously and will look to identify the root cause of this issue with the supplier.”

Last month Hello Fresh recalled a meal kit with fish that might have contained “elevated histamine levels” after customers sought medical attention due to food poisoning.

Hello Fresh claimed it had warned customers as a “precautionary measure”. However, Hutt Valley DHB regional public health medical officer Dr Annette Nesdale said three people presented to the emergency department for medical attention after eating products from Hello Fresh.