Outgoing Tourism New Zealand boss warns autumn could be dire

New Zealand Great Walks such as the Kepler Track are attracting plenty of domestic hikers over summer, but many tourism businesses are dreading their first peak season without international visitors.

Outgoing Tourism New Zealand chief executive Stephen England-Hall says autumn will be the industry's moment of truth after its first summer without international visitors.

His pick is that next year will be tough, and it will be 2022 to 2025 before we see any significant recovery in the sector.

“We’ve never been through a peak season without international visitors, which is what we are about to experience now.”

Latest Statistics NZ figures show the total tourism spend was a record $41.9 billion for the year to the end of March, an increase of 2.4 per cent or $1b on a year earlier, and international visitors were responsible for $17.5b of that.

supplied Out going Tourism New Zealand chief executive Stephen England-Hall will try his hand at running a tourism business early next year when he takes over as chief executive of Wayfare which operartes well known brands such as Real Journeys and Go Orange.

The tourism satellite account is the sector’s data “bible” and its publication is a reminder of how heavily New Zealand relied on domestic and international visitors who delivered $3.9b in GST, and supported 225,384 jobs.

The industry directly contributed $16.4b to GDP (5.5 per cent), and the indirect value added from other industries supporting tourism generated a further $11.3b.

England-Hall is confident Kiwi domestic travellers will help “keep the lights on” over the next couple of months, but there is no escaping the dearth of overseas spending.

“Come February when we’re back at work and the kids are back at school, there will be a big hole and that’s when we will see the real pressure come on the tourism industry.

“We probably didn't see that so much this year because of Government support in various forms, whereas next year will be more challenging, and not just for tourism, but hospitality, entertainment and recreation will all feel the heat.”

Brook Sabin The Ultimate Canopy Tour has more than 1200 metres of zipline. England-Hall said these kinds of activities have been doing well out of the local market.

When TNZ surveyed 3500 tourism businesses back in May about 20 per cent had closed or mothballed some or all of their operations, and England-Hall said it would be interesting to see how they had fared when the research was repeated after summer.

“If you’re a business that’s 100 per cent dedicated to the international market and you don't have a proposition that meets domestic market needs, you will find it more difficult the longer the border remains closed.

“There are parts of New Zealand that are doing better than they were a year ago, the Bay or Plenty for example, Hawkes Bay and Taranaki, and domestic spend is way up.”

Some tourism products, ziplines and Great Walks for example, seemed to be doing a roaring trade, whereas others, such as cruises in Milford Sound were really struggling.

DESTINATION QUEENSTOWN Spending by overseas visitors for the year to the end of March was up by $371 million to $17.5 billion, even though international arrivals fell 5.6 per cent compared with the previous year.

He said Covid-19 had underlined the need to avoid focussing too much on one market segment.

“You can’t put all your customer eggs in one basket ... you really should have a business that can serve both domestic and international visitors.”

England-Hall will have the opportunity to practice what he preaches when he takes up a new job early next year heading Wayfare, the operator of major South Island attractions including cruises on Lake Wakatipu and Milford Sound.

STUFF The Government is hoping that the vaccine will be available to everyone in New Zealand in the second half of 2021.

He is optimistic tourism globally will rebound, and he believes New Zealand’s handling of the Covid pandemic and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s international profile and style of leadership will be good for our brand on the world stage.

But our handling of vaccinations and the border opening, and restoring airline connectivity will be the key to winning back long haul travellers.

“If you are in the US and you can travel to Argentina, Canada, Switzerland or Norway, but you can’t come to New Zealand, at some point destination fatigue will set in and you go, ‘do I want to go to New Zealand? I love everything it stands for, but I’ve got to get out of dodge and travel.’

“The risk for New Zealand is that it takes too long, and we lose any pent-up demand and desire we have been able to crank out of the handling of this [pandemic].”