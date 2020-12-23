Where's your Christmas ham from?

If there’s one international traveller at the table for Christmas lunch this year, it's most likely to be the ham.

While New Zealand closed its borders to all but residents and citizens in March, the pathway for pork has remained open.

According to NZ Pork, nearly 37,500 tonnes of the meat has been imported from 30 countries this year, some of it produced using pig farming practices banned in New Zealand or sourced from regions afflicted by diseases such as African swine fever (ASF) and porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRSS).

NZ Pork chief executive David Baines said more than 60 per cent of all pork eaten in New Zealand is imported from overseas.

READ MORE:

* Pig farmers face significant staff shortage without migrant workers

* Shoppers will be misled if country of origin labelling rules aren't extended, NZ Pork warns

* Bacon prices hit record high as pig disease continues to spread



For cured products like bacon and ham, the figure is even higher at up to 85 per cent.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Nearly 37,500 tonnes of pork has been imported from 30 countries this year, NZ Pork says.

Baines said Kiwis who wanted to buy locally-produced pork should check the packaging but even then the answer may not be clear-cut.

Under current rules, imported pork doesn’t have to be labelled with its country of origin and that creates confusion for shoppers.

”If you have a look at some of the products that are available at point of retail, you get companies that claim to be ‘New Zealand’s butcher’ and so you think, ‘OK, New Zealand’s butcher would use New Zealand meat.’

”And then you turn the pack over and you see there's one line that says, ‘Made in New Zealand from local and imported ingredients’. The local ingredient is probably the water that they’ve used to inject into the product.”

SUPPLIED NZ Pork chief executive David Baines says New Zealand’s pork sector operates to high welfare standards compared to many other countries.

The Government has been consulting on country of origin labelling regulations after laws designed to give consumers clarity around the origin of food products were passed in late 2018.

However, due to disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has announced a 12-month delay in recommending the regulations.

They are now due to be finalised by June 2021 and come into effect in December 2021.

The regulations for cured pork, if confirmed, will mean imported pig meat marinated or injected in New Zealand could be sold alongside local pork with no recognition it is produced overseas.

The provisions, which are part of the Consumers’ Right to Know (Country of Origin Labelling) Bill, will only require the imported pork to include the name and address of a New Zealand supplier.

That means pork from Spain or the United States would be labelled with its country of origin if presented as “fresh” (chilled) while the same product, if marinated or infused, would escape the need for labelling as imported.

STUFF Millions of pigs have been culled as a result of African swine fever, a deadly disease which has spread through China and Eastern Europe.

Baines said New Zealand’s pork sector operates to high welfare standards compared to many other countries who have less rigorous health, welfare and environmental regimes.

“Our commercial pig herd also has a high health status and is not affected by the diseases that are having a very serious impact on pork industries in many other countries.

“New Zealand does not import live pigs, but these viruses can enter the country on infected meat. While they are harmless to humans, they could be spread to pigs in the wild or other kinds of farms or lifestyle blocks through infected food scraps – and ultimately be transmitted to the commercial herd.”

The highest volume of pork imports during 2020 came from the United States, with 8744 tonnes, followed by Spain with 6484 tonnes, Canada with 4649 tonnes and Poland with 4272 tonnes.