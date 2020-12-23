Kmart set to open its first post-Covid-19 store, in Napier

Kmart is looking for staff in Napier as the company gets set to open its latest store in New Zealand.

The 5351 square metre store has been planned for more than two years and was originally scheduled to open in late 2020.

The company is looking for staff to start in March, according to advertisements on Seek.

The development was also expected to include a bulk retail store, hospitality and food retailers, with car parking for 231 cars.

Kmart has declined to comment on the details around the new development, including how many staff would be employed.

STUFF Kmart is set to open its long-awaited Napier store in March 2021.

A spokeswoman for Kmart said the retailer had just started looking for full and part-time employees.

More information would be available early next year.

Kmart has 25 stores in New Zealand.

First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson said the March opening date made sense given the fact that there had been challenges with supply over the last few months.

Kmart was now looking for infill opportunities, to plug gaps in its market, Wilkinson said.

“Their stores have been developed to become essentially regional destinations, but now they are looking to position themselves in areas of future growth,” he said.

Wilkinson said there were still a few opportunities for growth for the retailer, though significantly expanding into the regions could require the company to change or downsize its store format.

“If you look at The Warehouse, it has different store formats where Kmart essentially has one predominant store format. The uniformity model may not lend itself as well to the provinces,” he said.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson said the new Napier Kmart store was part of the retailer’s infill strategy to ensure it completely covered the NZ market.

Kmart has seen renewed popularity over the last five years after a shift in the sort of products the retailer offered, Wilkinson said.

“You could almost say they are mirroring the types of contemporary ranges and merchandising you would see in Ikea,” he said.

Kmart Group, owned by Wesfarmers, had $9.21 billion worth of sales in the Australia and New Zealand for the 2020 financial year.