Customers of Car Wash Elephant left waiting months for orders

New Zealanders have lost $23 million to scams in the last 18 months, with the majority of victims staying silent about being duped.

Customers of a car cleaning product business that claims to be “viral in New Zealand” say they've been left out of pocket and waiting for orders they’re worried will never arrive.

The company, which claims its “100 per cent eco-friendly and vegan” foam spray could remove any stain, had more than 2000 likes on Facebook, but dozens of customer complaints.

Over the past month some customers reported having their accounts blocked and comments deleted when they tried to contact Car Wash Elephant for an update on their orders.

Car Wash Elephant foam cleaners are sold for $14.50 each, which the business claims to have discounted from $54.

A spokesman for the Commerce Commission said it had received nine complaints about Auckland-based Car Wash Elephant in the last six months. It had looked into five but decided not to investigate, but would not say why.

One customer, Lucinda Byrnes, said she had been waiting for more than month for $80 worth of products and her comments on the company’s social media pages asking for an update had been deleted.

“No communication, nor have they sent the owing products. It’s really disappointing,” Byrnes said.

“What kind of business deletes bad feedback and blocks, rather than finding a solution?”

SCREENSHOT Car Wash Elephant is reportedly deleting comments from customers who have not received their products.

On its website the company said deliveries would arrive within four days of purchase.

Another customer posted on Instagram that they were blocked by the company on Facebook and had also been waiting for a month for their products.

The company’s listed address was 3 Porters Avenue, Mt Eden, which was a self storage facility.

A sales representative at Kennards Self Storage said the owner used the service to store bottles more than a year ago.

She said the owner had stopped using the self storage since, but had not changed the company’s address and as a result Kennards Self Storage fielded numerous customer complaints.

SCREENSHOT Car wash elephant “founders” Sandra and Peter appear to be stock photo models.

On its website, Car Wash Elephant said it would offer a full refund if customers were not satisfied with their products within 30 days of purchase.

The website also had an image of its founders “Sandra and Peter”, which was a photo from a stock image library.

The Kennards Self Storage facility worker did not disclose the owner’s name for privacy reasons but confirmed it was neither Sandra nor Peter.

The company’s website made other claims including that it was featured on Stuff, which was not true.

Screenshot Stock image models referred to as Car Wash Elephant founders.

The phone number listed on its website was invalid.

Car Wash Elephant has been approached for comment via email and its Facebook page.

Consumer NZ head of research Jessica Wilson said when shopping online, it was important to know who you were dealing with before handing over any money.

She said a website with a co.nz domain did not necessarily mean it was based locally.

Supplied Jessica Wilson said people should know who they were dealing with.

“Don’t be swayed by reviews on the trader’s own website or social media pages. Reviews are easy to fake. Do your own online search to find out whether there have been complaints about the website,” Wilson said.

“If you’re buying online, pay by credit or debit card. If the goods don’t turn up, you can apply to your bank for a chargeback (a refund to your card).”

Traders operating in our market must comply with the Fair Trading Act, Wilson said.

SCREENSHOT Car Wash Elephant foam cleaners are sold for $14.50, discounted down from $54.

“That means they can’t mislead consumers about their products. If you think a trader has misled you about the availability of goods or is manipulating online reviews, make a complaint to the Commerce Commission.

“Any trader that breaches the Act risks a fine of up to $600,000.”